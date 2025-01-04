In Transnistria, about 72,000 homes were left without gas, and 1,500 apartment buildings have no heating and hot water after Russia stopped supplying natural gas to the Left Bank of the Dniester. This was reported by the head of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan republic Vadim Krasnoselsky in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

One and a half thousand high-rise buildings without heating and hot water. Almost 72 thousand private households without gas. 150 gas boiler houses have been shut down. Two large social facilities have been switched to heating with diesel fuel - Krasnoselsky wrote.

Supplement

After the stoppage of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Transnistria was left without gas suppliesand the energy supply structure on the Right Bank changed significantly.

Thus, since January 1, 2025, Ukraine has stopped transit of Russian gas to Europe due to the expiration of the gas contract. Previously, Moldova received 5.7 million cubic meters of gas daily, but the entire volume was sent to Transnistria, where it was sufficient for domestic needs and for generating electricity at the Moldovan TPP, which supplied all of Moldova. A few days before the transit halt, Gazprom announced a complete cessation of gas supplies to Moldova.

President Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on the termination of transit of Russian gas, said that most European countries have successfully adapted to such changes. Today, the common task is to support Moldova in the period of energy transformation. It is also necessary to withstand the hysteria of some European politicians who prefer mafia schemes with Moscow instead of a transparent energy policy.