Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Transnistria about 72 thousand houses were left without gas

In Transnistria about 72 thousand houses were left without gas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27751 views

An energy crisis emerged in Transnistria after the termination of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine. Seventy-two thousand houses were left without gas supply, and 1,500 high-rise buildings lost heating and hot water.

In Transnistria, about 72,000 homes were left without gas, and 1,500 apartment buildings have no heating and hot water after Russia stopped supplying natural gas to the Left Bank of the Dniester. This was reported by the head of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan republic Vadim Krasnoselsky in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

One and a half thousand high-rise buildings without heating and hot water. Almost 72 thousand private households without gas. 150 gas boiler houses have been shut down. Two large social facilities have been switched to heating with diesel fuel

- Krasnoselsky wrote.

Supplement

After the stoppage of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Transnistria was left without gas suppliesand the energy supply structure on the Right Bank changed significantly.

Thus, since January 1, 2025, Ukraine has stopped transit of Russian gas to Europe due to the expiration of the gas contract. Previously, Moldova received 5.7 million cubic meters of gas daily, but the entire volume was sent to Transnistria, where it was sufficient for domestic needs and for generating electricity at the Moldovan TPP, which supplied all of Moldova. A few days before the transit halt, Gazprom announced a complete cessation of gas supplies to Moldova.

President Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on the termination of transit of Russian gas, said that most European countries have successfully adapted to such changes. Today, the common task is to support Moldova in the period of energy transformation. It is also necessary to withstand the hysteria of some European politicians who prefer mafia schemes with Moscow instead of a transparent energy policy.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
prydnistroviaTransnistria
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

