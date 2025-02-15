ukenru
Russia says Rubio and Lavrov spoke by phone

Russia says Rubio and Lavrov spoke by phone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50517 views

A telephone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rubio on the initiative of the American side. The parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and prepare for a meeting at the highest level.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 15 , Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 

The Russian agency claims that the conversation was initiated by the United States.

Details of the talks have not yet been disclosed. The American side has not yet made any official statements about the content of the conversation.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers agreed to maintain communication to resolve the problems that have accumulated in Russian-American relations.

There is a mutual willingness to cooperate on topical international issues, including the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in Palestine and the Middle East in general, and other regional issues

- the ministry said in a statement.

The agency said that a meeting of experts will be organized in the near future “to agree on concrete steps to mutually remove obstacles to the work of foreign missions of Russia and the United States.

“Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore mutually respectful interstate dialogue in the tone set by the presidents. They agreed on regular contacts, including for the preparation of a Russian-American meeting at the highest level,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. He reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine's independence.

Zelensky: Russia has reduced its contingent in Transnistria to 2500 troops15.02.25, 19:23 • 32700 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
prydnistroviaTransnistria
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine

