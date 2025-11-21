The proposal to make Petro Poroshenko prime minister in exchange for the votes of "European Solidarity" for the 2026 budget and non-provocation of a political crisis and non-interference in peace negotiations is a humiliating blackmail of Ukrainians and, especially, the military. This is written by political expert Kyrylo Sazonov, who is currently fighting.

The key demand of Poroshenko and his faction in exchange for unblocking the rostrum and voting for the 2026 budget is to make the gray-haired man Prime Minister, as well as lift sanctions and close the treason case. Otherwise, no budget and spoiled peace talks. — Sazonov's post says.

The expert noted that in recent days, Poroshenko has been actively destabilizing the situation in parliament, blocking the rostrum and calling for the government's resignation. At the same time, the politician is trying to portray himself as the country's "savior," using loud public statements and blackmailing the authorities.

"This week, the 'icebreaker' intensified to the fullest. It switched from defense to attack. This sugar heavyweight blocked the Rada's rostrum with posters and screams. He didn't want the resignation of two ministers, but demanded blood and 'the entire government — resign!'", the author writes.

According to the expert, Poroshenko's behavior has nothing to do with the "national salvation" he talks about publicly.

"Poroshenko's newspeak in his statements is striking. He seems to be talking about 'a dialogue of national salvation,' but for the gray-haired man, this means 'to bargain for his own skin while the country is being torn apart from the outside'; 'the issue of the front's trust in the rear' means 'we need to rewrite a few more millions for the sons who are hiding in London'; 'The key words of our plan are trust, justice, and responsibility' - translated from Roshen's into Ukrainian: 'lift the sanctions against me, close the treason article, and give me the prime minister, otherwise I will arrange such peace talks for you.' That's Petro's entire 'plan,'" the expert emphasizes.

Sazonov adds that such blackmail at a time when the state is preparing a budget and conducting complex international negotiations indicates the politician's readiness to put his own interests above national ones — even despite the threat of an internal political crisis and risks to defense funding.

As reported, the team of MP Petro Poroshenko is massively publishing materials in the media to refute his involvement in the creation of Yanukovych's Party of Regions, which led to mass shootings on the Maidan in 2014. Thus, politicians are trying to "whitewash" him before the Day of Dignity and Freedom.