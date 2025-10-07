New FBI documents have been released in the United States concerning a large-scale corruption scheme involving the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, and Vladimir Putin's crony, Viktor Medvedchuk. This was reported by political expert Petro Oleschuk, citing a material from the New York Post, as conveyed by UNN.

The expert cites an article from the American publication, which discusses events from 2016–2019, when, according to informants, Ukrainian politicians might have acted in Moscow's interests.

"These business ties were a small part of a larger 'money laundering scheme' involving Poroshenko, Viktor Medvedchuk, Russia's emissary to Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hundreds of gas and energy companies operate in Ukraine under various names, allowing Russian money to flow through Ukraine," the New York Post quotes 2019 FBI files.

According to the documents, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of the gas production company Burisma, was also involved in the scheme. It was he, according to the FBI, who negotiated with Poroshenko to stop international investigations.

"Zlochevsky and Poroshenko negotiated to stop an 'Interpol investigation' into Burisma, in which senior American officials 'invested money' through a Latvian shell company. According to these data, Poroshenko was to receive '100 million dollars in shares and guaranteed profits from gas sales' for his services," the FBI files published by the New York Post state.

Another document, FD-1023, dated June 2017, states that Poroshenko was to protect Zlochevsky, and Russian intelligence was conducting a "direct operation to penetrate the American elite."

"If we add to this the fact that Poroshenko's enterprises operated in Russia and occupied Crimea during the war, and Medvedchuk was an intermediary between Putin and Poroshenko; if we take into account the warm relations between Poroshenko and Putin, recall all those friendly conversations with 'shaking hands, hugging' immediately after the tragic Debaltseve cauldron, a very sad conclusion emerges. It boils down to the fact that Poroshenko and Putin were strong partners throughout the years of the war: Putin gradually seized Ukraine, and Poroshenko helped him in exchange for large sums of money, which he always loved so much," Oleschuk summarizes.

As reported, pro-Russian oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, who was recently extradited to Moldova, may testify about joint schemes with Petro Poroshenko, including the smuggling of scrap metal to Transnistria and the financing of local separatists. Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the American publication "Politico" at one time, accused Poroshenko of smuggling and corruption for the benefit of pro-Russian Transnistria.