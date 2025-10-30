In October, Petro Poroshenko declared more than 55 million hryvnias in income. Most of the financial receipts for the month came from the Hungarian government of Orbán. Among the sources of income of the MP were interest from capital withdrawn from Ukraine. This is stated in the declarations published on the NAPC portal.

According to the published data, Poroshenko declared more than UAH 55 million in profit in October. He received almost 52.5 million from the Ministry of Finance of Hungary - as a return of the principal and interest on Hungarian government bonds.

In addition to income from multi-million investments in the Hungarian economy, the leader of "European Solidarity" received more than 2.4 million hryvnias from other countries as interest from capital withdrawn from Ukraine. Judging by Poroshenko's declarations, his enrichment during the war reached record levels. In August 2025 alone, the oligarch became richer by almost 1 billion hryvnias. Thus, in just one month, the MP became 6 times richer than in the entire pre-war year of 2021.

Petro Poroshenko has a long-standing cooperation with the government of pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Both politicians had close communication with Putin during the war: Orbán, as Putin's political ally, Poroshenko - as president and oligarch who had long-standing economic relations with the aggressor country.

Before the last attempt to meet with Orbán, Poroshenko received more than UAH 37 million from Hungary. At that time, experts expressed the opinion that Poroshenko, during the planned meeting with Orbán in Hungary, intended to use him to send a signal to Russia and other interested parties about his readiness to lead a campaign to "force Ukraine to peace."

"Poroshenko was supposed to report to Orbán, or rather, through Orbán to other interested parties, who, unfortunately, are present not only in Moscow, about his readiness to lead a campaign to force Ukraine to peace. He already has experience in signing capitulatory Minsk terms," said expert Valentyn Hladkykh.

Now, as "Politico" reports, Orbán is working to create an anti-Ukrainian alliance within the European Union and calls Ukraine's accession to the EU the biggest threat.