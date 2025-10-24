$41.900.14
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"European Solidarity" seized hundreds of meters of premises near the Lavra, did not pay, but subleased - the military accused Poroshenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

Petro Poroshenko's "European Solidarity" party is accused of illegally using office premises in the center of Kyiv.

"European Solidarity" seized hundreds of meters of premises near the Lavra, did not pay, but subleased - the military accused Poroshenko

The political force did not pay rent for five years, but at the same time profited by renting these premises to other tenants. Now the political force is being evicted with a scandal. This is written by military blogger Danylo Yakovlev, publishing a report by TSN.

"European Solidarity" seized half a thousand square meters of offices near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, did not pay for 5 years, but profited by renting these premises," the military notes.

According to him, in 2019, the headquarters of "European Solidarity" settled in a building opposite the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. After Poroshenko's defeat in the elections, the party stopped paying about 300 thousand hryvnias per month, and while the lawsuits continued, it changed the locks, reconnected the cameras, deployed armed guards, and subleased the premises.

"As a result, the court ordered Poroshenko's party to move out. But when it came to eviction, Petro Oleksiyovych's representatives stated that "Eurosolidarity" had moved, and other organizations were using the premises under sublease agreements, so the court's decision could not be executed," the publication says.

The blogger adds that Poroshenko's associates appeared at the site of the disputed offices, trying to legalize their presence in the building. After the court decision, the party members were still evicted, but, as the authors note, the story remained another stain on the reputation of the fifth president.

"Poroshenko is one of the three richest oligarchs in the country. He is the richest elected official in Europe. His fortune is over a billion dollars. His party in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is the richest in Ukraine. He himself earns more than all 705 MEPs combined. He became 40 times richer during the war. In one year of the Russian offensive, this politician "earned" more than in 20 years before the war. Seizing premises from businesses, hanging up "deputy reception" signs (as if untouchable) and making money during the war can only be done by a real profiteer. This same profiteer shoots pompous PR videos in the courtyard of the seized office, as if helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the expense of Ukrainian donors. I believe that the "European Solidarity" party should be held accountable. We hope that Poroshenko's senior comrades from the European People's Party will also draw conclusions and exclude these "occupiers" from their ranks. After all, such savages have no place in Europe," Danylo Yakovlev summarizes.

The military also compared the actions of Poroshenko's party to the fraudulent practice of so-called "okupas" in European countries - people who occupy other people's apartments and do not pay for them for years, taking advantage of loopholes in the judicial system.

"It is easier for owners to buy off such occupiers than to enter into lawsuits. This is how fraudsters make money. They are called "okupas". Poroshenko's "okupas" did the same," Danylo Yakovlev emphasizes.

As reported, old interviews surfaced where Petro Poroshenko's associate Yuriy Lutsenko, before the war, ridiculed Ukrainian symbols and UPA soldiers, meticulously repeating the narratives of Russian propaganda. 

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Petro Poroshenko
charity
European Parliament
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv