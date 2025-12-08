The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has approved an indictment against the "highest political leadership" and a number of military figures of Ukraine, accusing them of "genocide" of the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, starting from April 2014. This was stated by the Russian prosecutor's office, according to Meduza, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian investigation, the accused and other officials, "with the aim of genocide" of the Donbas population, gave orders to the Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen to use weapons, armored vehicles, aviation, and artillery against civilia

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office claims that as a result of these actions, almost five thousand civilians died and more than 18.5 thousand people were injured.

In total, 41 people are mentioned in the indictment. Among them are former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, former head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and other Ukrainian politicians and military personnel. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not mentioned in the statement of the Russian agency.

