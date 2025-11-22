$42.150.00
Occupiers shot 5 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, investigation launched - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1502 views

Near the village of Kotlyne in Donetsk region, Russian military shot 5 captured servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the war crime.

Occupiers shot 5 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, investigation launched - Prosecutor General's Office

Near the village of Kotlyne, Donetsk region, Russian military personnel shot 5 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, an investigation has been launched into the war crime, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, on November 19, 2025, during an assault on Ukrainian positions near the village of Kotlyne, Pokrovsk district, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces captured 5 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. When the unarmed Ukrainian defenders were lying on the ground face down, one of the occupiers opened targeted fire on them with an automatic rifle, killing them.

... a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement says.

Prosecutor's Office: Russians shot 5 more captured Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk sector26.11.24, 12:34 • 19056 views

Currently, urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the Russian servicemen involved in it.

The killing of prisoners is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime - emphasized the Prosecutor General's Office.

In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers06.05.25, 18:56 • 10771 view

Antonina Tumanova

