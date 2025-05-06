In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
On May 3, 2025, Russian military personnel shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen in the Volnovakha district. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the war crime.
In the Volnovakha district, Russian military forces shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen with automatic weapons, the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
According to operational data, on May 3, 2025, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing combat missions at a position near the village of Novopil, Velykonovosilkivska TG, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the occupiers surrounded the Ukrainian defenders, forced them to lay down their arms and surrender. Realizing that the military of the Defense Forces could not resist, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces shot them with automatic weapons.
The intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime, the Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized.
Currently, urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the crime.
.... a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
