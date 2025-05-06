In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 17032 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 32295 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 29667 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 32214 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 40115 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 71807 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 45380 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 93501 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 55984 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114039 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2.2m/s
65%
748 mm
Popular news

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

May 6, 08:09 AM • 69657 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

May 6, 08:22 AM • 70872 views

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

May 6, 08:32 AM • 28513 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 60541 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 27439 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 15597 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 27990 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 71807 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 93501 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114039 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 12082 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 60957 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 72677 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 85425 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 33903 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6036 views

On May 3, 2025, Russian military personnel shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen in the Volnovakha district. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the war crime.

In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

In the Volnovakha district, Russian military forces shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen with automatic weapons, the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to operational data, on May 3, 2025, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing combat missions at a position near the village of Novopil, Velykonovosilkivska TG, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the occupiers surrounded the Ukrainian defenders, forced them to lay down their arms and surrender. Realizing that the military of the Defense Forces could not resist, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces shot them with automatic weapons.

The intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime, the Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Currently, urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the crime.

.... a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the message reads.

In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an investigation has been launched - the prosecutor's office16.04.25, 16:50 • 7058 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$62.58
Bitcoin
$94,549.70
S&P 500
$5,620.82
Tesla
$272.73
Газ TTF
$34.59
Золото
$3,403.09
Ethereum
$1,769.86