In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an investigation has been launched - the prosecutor's office

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15749 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61432 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163269 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83966 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113728 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89530 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141349 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43004 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163269 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154590 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141349 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97982 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41198 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41505 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41962 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43727 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an investigation has been launched - the prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6192 views

Russian soldiers shot an unarmed Ukrainian serviceman who was captured in the Volnovakha district. An investigation into a war crime has been launched.

In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an investigation has been launched - the prosecutor's office

The occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, an investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office said, writes UNN.

Details

"According to operational data, on April 11, 2025, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing service and combat tasks at a position near the village of Rozdolne, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the occupiers took them prisoner. One of the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers was shot from automatic weapons by representatives of the army of the aggressor state," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent investigative and search actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the crime from among the Russian military personnel.

The murder of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime, the Prosecutor General's Office stressed.

Occupants shot 4 Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia: Lubinets appealed to the ICRC and the UN10.04.25, 22:10 • 7339 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86