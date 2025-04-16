In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an investigation has been launched - the prosecutor's office

The occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, an investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office said, writes UNN.

Details

"According to operational data, on April 11, 2025, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing service and combat tasks at a position near the village of Rozdolne, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the occupiers took them prisoner. One of the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers was shot from automatic weapons by representatives of the army of the aggressor state," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent investigative and search actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the crime from among the Russian military personnel.

The murder of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime, the Prosecutor General's Office stressed.

