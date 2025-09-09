People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko's wealth increased by almost 1 billion hryvnias in August 2025. Thus, in just one month, the MP's wealth increased 6 times more than in the entire pre-war year of 2021, – according to the declaration of the leader of "European Solidarity", published in the NACP register.

Poroshenko's total income for August amounted to over 932 million UAH. For comparison, the politician's average monthly income in 2024 was only 385 million UAH, in 2023 – 120 million UAH, and in 2022 – 119 million UAH.

The main part of Poroshenko's income, as in previous years, consisted of dividends, income from securities and corporate rights, as well as financial receipts from companies associated with the politician's business structures.

The leader of "European Solidarity" received the most income from the company Sequent / Rothschild Trust, which provided over 80% of all income, the rest — return of value and interest on bonds of international corporations and banks from funds withdrawn from Ukraine.

As is known, Petro Poroshenko is under sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council, which were imposed against him along with state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk and other oligarchs. According to media reports, before the sanctions were introduced, Poroshenko withdrew over a billion hryvnias abroad.

Earlier it was reported that People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko was exposed for financial schemes involving government securities (OVDP), which the oligarch bought through his bank using donations from Ukrainians. The main tool for earning money turned out to be the MP's charitable foundations, which collect money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine but direct it to generate income for the leader of "European Solidarity".