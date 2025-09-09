$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 44220 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 40095 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 25884 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 23848 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 25206 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37682 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 51906 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28843 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50108 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko declared almost 1 billion hryvnias for August 2025. This exceeds his income for the entire pre-war 2021 by six times.

Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko's wealth increased by almost 1 billion hryvnias in August 2025. Thus, in just one month, the MP's wealth increased 6 times more than in the entire pre-war year of 2021, – according to the declaration of the leader of "European Solidarity", published in the NACP register.

Poroshenko's total income for August amounted to over 932 million UAH. For comparison, the politician's average monthly income in 2024 was only 385 million UAH, in 2023 – 120 million UAH, and in 2022 – 119 million UAH.   

The main part of Poroshenko's income, as in previous years, consisted of dividends, income from securities and corporate rights, as well as financial receipts from companies associated with the politician's business structures.

The leader of "European Solidarity" received the most income from the company Sequent / Rothschild Trust, which provided over 80% of all income, the rest — return of value and interest on bonds of international corporations and banks from funds withdrawn from Ukraine.

As is known, Petro Poroshenko is under sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council, which were imposed against him along with state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk and other oligarchs. According to media reports, before the sanctions were introduced, Poroshenko withdrew over a billion hryvnias abroad.

Earlier it was reported that People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko was exposed for financial schemes involving government securities (OVDP), which the oligarch bought through his bank using donations from Ukrainians. The main tool for earning money turned out to be the MP's charitable foundations, which collect money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine but direct it to generate income for the leader of "European Solidarity".

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko
charity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine