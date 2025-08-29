$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 20089 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 91926 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 88926 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 55390 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 68643 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 48343 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 91311 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 71362 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 67668 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 162024 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fateAugust 29, 10:52 AM • 45606 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underwayAugust 29, 11:34 AM • 47521 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 79184 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 75003 views
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed02:23 PM • 53292 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 75803 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 80030 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 91898 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 88891 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 91290 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 27722 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 165194 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 193480 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 194301 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 180240 views
Actual
The Guardian
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

ICU remains outside the attention of law enforcement, despite scandals involving Medvedchuk, Poroshenko, and Yanukovych

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The investment group ICU was involved in cases concerning Medvedchuk, Poroshenko, Yanukovych, and "Rotterdam+". The company remains outside the attention of law enforcement, which raises questions.

ICU remains outside the attention of law enforcement, despite scandals involving Medvedchuk, Poroshenko, and Yanukovych

The "Investment Capital Ukraine" (ICU) group has strangely avoided punishment in Ukraine for years, despite its involvement in a number of high-profile scandals and suspicions of top-level corruption. During Petro Poroshenko's presidency, ICU was called his "financial shadow," but the company always remained outside the attention of law enforcement agencies.

It seems that ICU provides financial services to the current government. Or it has a powerful international patron, with whom even the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is forced to reckon. These two versions best explain ICU's strange invulnerability.

ICU was involved in several high-profile cases: the "coal case" of Medvedchuk and Poroshenko, money laundering by Yanukovych's associates, the "Rotterdam+" scheme, and the appropriation of interest from frozen assets of the Russian Sberbank.

"Coal case"

The treason case is expected to continue in September. The investigation believes that Viktor Medvedchuk and Petro Poroshenko organized a scheme to supply coal from the occupied territories, artificially blocking imports from South Africa. As a result, the state company "Centrenergo" purchased coal from structures associated with Medvedchuk for 3 billion UAH. These funds could have gone to finance terrorists. Therefore, the actions of the suspects are qualified as treason.

The key figure is former Minister of Energy Volodymyr Demchyshyn (2014–2016). It was he who appointed representatives of the so-called "DPR"/"LPR" as heads of state enterprises and forced "Centrenergo" to sign agreements with them.

Demchyshyn is by no means a passing character, and not even a victim of circumstances. He deliberately acted in Medvedchuk's interests. He did it for a long time, keeping the scheme viable. In fact, Demchyshyn was appointed to implement the criminal scheme. This, in particular, meant that he had the trust not only of Poroshenko, but also of Medvedchuk.

- the article emphasizes.

It is important that Demchyshyn headed ICU's investment banking from 2008 to 2014 and was a shareholder of the group. He remained a co-owner even while serving as minister and after his resignation – until November 2021, when he "timely" withdrew from the shareholders a few days before the SBU and SBI served him with a notice of suspicion.

Money laundering by Yanukovych's associates

In 2013, ICU was suspected of participating in schemes of oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko, when the company acted as a broker in the purchase of government bonds on behalf of eight Cypriot companies. The amount in question was over 2 billion UAH.

"Rotterdam+" scheme

ICU was also suspected of insider trading.

The ICU group bought the debts of Ukraine's largest energy company at a large discount. After that, Vovk, the head of the Ukrainian energy regulator (NCREC), approved "Rotterdam+" - a new principle for calculating electricity prices, under which the profits of energy companies soared. The value of securities after this decision increased significantly, and brought ICU considerable profit.

- the article states.

Investigators claimed that Vovk acted in collusion with organizations of the ICU group, but then for unknown reasons stopped the investigation. Let me remind you, Demchyshyn remained among the shareholders at that time.

Appropriation of state funds from the confiscation of Sberbank assets

A separate case concerns the appropriation of interest from the frozen assets of the Ukrainian "daughter" of the Russian Sberbank totaling UAH 949 million. The state seeks to oblige ICU and its shareholders Makar Paseniuk and Kostiantyn Stetsenko to return about $47.5 million as part of a civil process. The Supreme Court has already confirmed the legality of removing Paseniuk and Stetsenko from the supervisory board of "Avangard Bank."

Conclusion: despite a number of high-profile scandals and suspicions of cooperation with the most influential political figures in Ukraine – from Yanukovych to Poroshenko and Medvedchuk – the ICU group has never become the subject of a full-fledged anti-corruption investigation.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Petro Poroshenko
Centrenergo
Makar Paseniuk
Konstantin Stetsenko
Security Service of Ukraine
South Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Cyprus