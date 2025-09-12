$41.310.10
Poroshenko's entourage fictitiously mobilized into the 206th battalion for PR and to escape investigation - journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Journalist Volodymyr Boyko claims that Petro Poroshenko's entourage fictitiously joined the 206th battalion. This allowed them to avoid criminal prosecution, real mobilization, and was used for PR.

Poroshenko's entourage fictitiously mobilized into the 206th battalion for PR and to escape investigation - journalist

A number of deputies, ex-officials, party members, and other politicians from Petro Poroshenko's inner circle were fictitiously registered in a separate 206th battalion during the first months of the full-scale invasion. They used fictitious service to avoid criminal prosecution, real mobilization, and for PR purposes. Information about this was published by journalist and former 206th battalion serviceman Volodymyr Boyko. This is reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN.

Thus, the journalist spoke about Poroshenko's scheme, which, according to Boyko, he organized during the creation of the 206th battalion. According to him, the battalion headquarters was initially located in the office of the "European Solidarity" party on Lavrska Street in Kyiv under certain conditions.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the question arose of housing the battalion headquarters, warehouses, services, etc. And here Petro Oleksiyovych offered to provide premises for the headquarters. In gratitude for providing the premises, Poroshenko demanded the fictitious registration of his subordinates for service, and also began to demand a certificate stating that he was exempt from paying rent for his office premises – as it turned out, Poroshenko, known for his frugality, had owed rent since 2019 and hoped to shift the debt payment to the military unit

– the journalist noted.

According to Poroshenko's scheme, Boyko reports, in March 2022, several dozen politicians, ex-officials, and people's deputies from Poroshenko's inner circle, including Oleksandr Turchynov, Volodymyr Omelyan, Vasyl Burba, Volodymyr Viatrovych, and others, registered with the battalion, where they held no real positions. The main goal of such a "mobilization," according to the journalist, was to avoid legal and criminal liability in a number of cases.

Arestovych publicly blurted out that the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Vasyl Burba, was hiding in Dubai. Burba immediately published a photograph of himself, beloved, dressed in all conceivable protective gear – down to knee pads. In fact, he appeared in the 206th separate battalion only a few times, accompanied by two jeeps of security," the journalist emphasizes. - "Similarly, when the SBU in May 2022 published a summons for Turchynov for questioning in Poroshenko's coal case, he stated that he was on the southeastern front. The southeastern front, in whose trenches Major General Turchynov held the defense, actually ran in the village of Koncha-Zaspa – near the trench of Colonel General Burba

– Boyko ironizes.

According to the veteran, the battalion also massively enrolled service personnel from Poroshenko's inner circle – guards, drivers, and assistants.

Poroshenko, along with his closest associates, saved their staff from real mobilization, hoping that the 206th battalion would remain in Kyiv and not go to the front.

– the journalist stated.

As previously reported, People's Deputy Poroshenko was forced to admit that his military-aged son Oleksiy was a draft dodger, effectively confirming his violation of the mobilization law. This was done to lift the arrest of Poroshenko Jr.'s property for ignoring summonses. Both of Poroshenko's military-aged sons have been hiding from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in London since the beginning of the war.

Lilia Podolyak

