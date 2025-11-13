Thus, they are trying to "whitewash" the politician on the eve of the Day of Dignity and Freedom, - stated political expert Valentyn Hladkykh. This is reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN.

"A member of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada and a member of Medvedchuk's SDPU(o), a critic of the "aggressive NATO bloc", a co-founder of what became the "Party of Regions", a minister in Azarov's government during Yanukovych's presidency, a strong economic manager and supporter of the Kharkiv agreements, a sexton of the Moscow Patriarchate and a defender of the rights of "Russian speakers" - Petro Poroshenko went into a difficult anti-crisis. His Porokhoferma is spinning videos across all networks under the conditional title: "Petro never kissed Yanukovych's hands, never worked for Azarov, has nothing to do with the Party of Regions"", - notes Valentyn Hladkykh.

The expert emphasizes that such activity is not accidental — Poroshenko's team tries every year to hide Poroshenko's past, which is connected with Yanukovych, Medvedchuk, and the Party of Regions, precisely on the eve of November 21, when society recalls the events of the Revolution of Dignity.

"Every year, participants of the Revolution of Dignity break all attempts of the "gray-haired" to gain popularity on the Heavenly Hundred. They remind Poroshenko that it was he who stood at the origins of the party that led the country to two revolutions and which, ultimately, brought war to Ukraine," Hladkykh noted.

According to the expert, such actions by Poroshenko's team are designed to erase from the memory of Ukrainians his role in the old pro-Russian system that Yanukovych built in Ukraine.

"Of course, Poroshenko was not friends with Yanukovych. He served him. Faithfully and truly in his pro-Russian government - he was the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, as well as the Minister of Economy. Together with Medvedchuk, they were responsible for relations with Russia. It was through Poroshenko that Ukraine could not break free from Russia's bloody embrace for a long time," Hladkykh reminded.

The expert concluded that attempts to "rewrite history" will not erase the facts - Poroshenko remained part of the political vertical that built Ukraine's dependence on Moscow.

As reported, MP from Poroshenko's party Honcharenko was accused of spreading narratives of Russian propaganda and agent activities in favor of the FSB.