The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has been ignoring the NSDC sanctions for over six months and has not applied restrictions against the International Investment Bank (IIB), which belongs to the fifth president Petro Poroshenko. This was stated by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh in an author's material, reports UNN.

Almost half a year has passed, but the NBU, under the leadership of Andriy Pyshnyi, has still not taken any restrictions against the IIB. It seems that due to the personal closeness between Poroshenko and Pyshnyi, the regulator is deliberately sabotaging the sanction decision — the author believes.

According to the expert, such an approach contrasts with the regulator's actions in other cases, when sanctions against bank owners or their reputation became a reason for quick decisions. Motor-Bank of Vyacheslav Bohuslaiev, PIN Bank of Yevhen Hiner, and Alfa-Bank of Mykhailo Fridman were restricted almost immediately after the introduction of sanctions or even earlier.

The expert believes that the NBU's selective caution may indicate Andriy Pyshnyi's personal loyalty to Petro Poroshenko. Hladkykh reminded that the head of the NBU avoided participating in the adoption of the sanction decision and was not only physically absent from the NSDC meeting on February 12, 2025, but also did not connect online, effectively distancing himself from the decision.

"The regulator does not react even when funds begin to be actively withdrawn from the bank. If on February 1, 2025, the volume of client funds amounted to UAH 9.4 billion, then on June 1, it was already only UAH 6.5 billion. A decrease of UAH 2.8 billion or more than 30%," the expert emphasized, referring to official NBU data.