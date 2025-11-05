ukenru
While the front is burning near Pokrovsk, Poroshenko's deputies are booking resorts and asking the Cabinet of Ministers to let them go abroad — Valentyn Hladkykh

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3052 views

Deputies of "European Solidarity" are preparing for winter holidays abroad. The faction demands that the Cabinet of Ministers lift restrictions on the departure of officials, claiming business trips.

While the front is burning near Pokrovsk, Poroshenko's deputies are booking resorts and asking the Cabinet of Ministers to let them go abroad — Valentyn Hladkykh

While Ukrainian military personnel are holding back Russian assaults in Donetsk region, people's deputies from Petro Poroshenko's party are preparing for winter holidays abroad. This was stated by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh, commenting on the "European Solidarity" demand to cancel the government resolution that restricts officials' travel during martial law, writes UNN with reference to UNIAN.

While the defense forces are holding back Russian assaults on Pokrovsk, "European Solidarity" deputies are already booking hotels in the Maldives for the holidays and demanding that the Cabinet of Ministers let them leave the country.

— Hladkykh wrote.

According to him, Petro Poroshenko's "European Solidarity" faction is demanding permission from the government to travel abroad for recreation under the guise of "business trips."

"Why do Poroshenko's deputies and officials absolutely need to go on a business trip at the end of the year? Based on the experience of past holidays or summer vacations, Poroshenko's deputies go on vacation under the pretext of business trips," the expert noted.

Hladkykh reminded that similar situations have already occurred – in particular, last year, deputies from "European Solidarity" went to the Maldives, covering up their participation in European events. At that time, photos of politicians with luxurious watches and jewelry with a total value of about 10 million hryvnias appeared in the media.

"The same people's deputies from "European Solidarity" in the Verkhovna Rada, under the pretext of business trips at the beginning of summer, massively went on vacation to EU countries. The "European Solidarity" faction has its favorite resorts: Nice, Cap-Ferrat, Monaco, Italy, Spain. Petro Oleksiyovych himself rests his soul in London – where his conscripted draft-dodging sons are hiding, and his body – in Spain, at his villa next to his godparents Svynarchuks, all of whom should be imprisoned for embezzling defense funds," Hladkykh notes.

According to Hladkykh, such behavior of the faction demonstrates a complete detachment from the realities of war and indifference to the situation at the front.

"This shows the real attitude of Poroshenko and his team towards the war, towards the Armed Forces, towards the country. The threat of losing Pokrovsk worries them less than the risk of not warming up on the beaches," the expert concluded.

As reported, in October, Petro Poroshenko declared more than 55 million hryvnias in income. Most of the financial receipts for the month were from the Hungarian government of Orban. Among the sources of income of the people's deputy are interest from capital withdrawn from Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
