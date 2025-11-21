Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine

Dignity and Freedom Day is a holiday in Ukraine, celebrated annually on November 21 in honor of the beginning of two revolutions: the Orange Revolution (which began on November 22, 2004) and the Revolution of Dignity (an action by students and public activists that began on November 21, 2013), writes UNN.

It is the successor to Freedom Day, which was celebrated on November 22 in honor of the Orange Revolution from 2005-2011, until it was canceled by a decree of President Viktor Yanukovych. On November 13, 2014, the next President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, signed a decree according to which Dignity and Freedom Day is celebrated in Ukraine on November 21.

Protest against the President's falsifications in 2004

On November 21, 2004, the second round of presidential elections took place. At night, the Central Election Commission declared Viktor Yanukovych the winner. In protest against massive falsifications, people from all over Ukraine began to gather on Maidan Nezalezhnosti from the morning of November 22.

The Orange Revolution was peaceful. Confrontation with law enforcement and bloodshed were avoided at that time.

On December 3, the Supreme Court declared the election results invalid and ordered a repeat vote.

On December 26, the so-called third round took place, in which Viktor Yushchenko won. In 2005, November 22 was declared Freedom Day. The holiday was canceled by Yanukovych in 2011 after his victory in the presidential elections.

Euromaidan, dispersal of students, Revolution

On November 21, 2013, the government, then headed by Mykola Azarov, decided to suspend the process of preparing for the signing of the association agreement between the European Union and Ukraine.

A spontaneous Euromaidan emerged in the center of Kyiv. Supporters of Ukraine's European integration began to hold their peaceful actions in many settlements of Ukraine.

On November 29, Yanukovych in Vilnius did not sign the association agreement. On the night of November 30, law enforcement officers forcibly dispersed students on Maidan Nezalezhnosti using special means. This led to an intensification of protests in the center of the capital.

The first phase of the Revolution of Dignity was relatively peaceful, although on December 11 there was an attempt to push protesters away from Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

On January 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the so-called dictatorial laws. Clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers and "titushky" took place in the center of Kyiv.

On January 22, protesters Serhiy Nigoyan and Mykhailo Zhyznevsky were killed by snipers' bullets. Last year, law enforcement officers reported that Yuriy Verbytsky was the first victim on Maidan.

On the evening of February 18, law enforcement officers again launched an assault, which marked the beginning of the bloodiest phase of the Revolution of Dignity.

The fiercest street battles took place in the center of Kyiv on February 20. Yanukovych, through the mediation of European ministers, agreed that law enforcement officers would withdraw to their permanent deployment locations, protesters would surrender their weapons within 24 hours, and early presidential elections would be scheduled.

However, people on Maidan opposed such agreements. Yanukovych fled to Kharkiv, and then to Russia. Most of his entourage also fled there.

