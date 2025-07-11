$41.820.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Political prisoner Andriy Kolomiiets, who was convicted by Russia, has returned to Ukraine - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

Andriy Kolomiiets, convicted by the Russian Federation in 2015, has returned to Ukraine. He was deported to Georgia after serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Political prisoner Andriy Kolomiiets, who was convicted by Russia, has returned to Ukraine - MFA

Political prisoner Andriy Kolomiiets, who was sentenced by the Russian Federation to 10 years back in 2015, has returned to Ukraine from Russia. This was announced by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Many of you asked about the fate of the Ukrainian political prisoner Andriy Kolomiiets. Let me remind those who are not aware of this information: on July 7, Russia deported Ukrainian citizen Andriy Kolomiiets to the Georgian checkpoint "Dariali". He is a political prisoner, recognized as such by a European Parliament resolution back in 2018. The Ukrainian citizen, who participated in Euromaidan protests, was detained on August 19, 2015, in Crimea by the Russian Federation on politicized, false charges and sentenced by the so-called Kyiv court of Simferopol to 10 years of imprisonment 

- said Tykhyi.

He noted that after the completion of this sentence, Russia deported Kolomiiets to the Russian-Georgian border.

As soon as the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia learned about the presence of this person at the checkpoint, the consuls immediately established contact with him, communicated, and found out that he lacked identity documents. And, in fact, this was the reason for his stay at this checkpoint. Immediately, the consular official of the embassy in Georgia started working, quickly made these documents for him, and processed everything. And after that, the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia and Moldova organized, firstly, Andriy Kolomiiets's crossing into Georgia, and his subsequent journey to Moldova. And as of now, I can confirm that he is already on the territory of Ukraine. That is, he has returned to Ukraine 

- added Tykhyi.

Recall

In Belarus, 14 political prisoners were released, including the well-known political prisoner Serhiy Tsikhanouski. This event occurred against the backdrop of the visit of US President's special representative Kit Kellogg.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

