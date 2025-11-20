Day of Dignity and Freedom: tomorrow, one of the lobbies at Khreshchatyk metro station will have limited operation

On the morning of November 21, the operation of vestibule No. 3 (exit towards the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes) at Khreshchatyk metro station will be temporarily restricted, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

Changes in the operation of the Khreshchatyk metro vestibule are related to the holding of state events to mark the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

The restrictions will last from 5:37 AM to 11:00 AM.

At the same time, vestibules No. 1, 2 and the Maidan Nezalezhnosti – Khreshchatyk transfer hub will operate as usual.

In case of an air raid alert, all vestibules without exception will be open for entry, the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Recall

November 21 is the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine. On this day, with an interval of nine years, two fateful events for modern Ukraine began: the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.