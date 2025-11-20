Day of Dignity and Freedom: tomorrow, one of the lobbies at Khreshchatyk metro station will have limited operation

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
05:57 PM • 5542 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 23484 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 22988 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 33898 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 46378 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53239 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 25639 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
November 20, 12:24 PM • 54821 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 40813 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53878 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
100%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 20, 08:40 AM • 52650 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The TelegraphNovember 20, 08:42 AM • 48087 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEANovember 20, 11:00 AM • 52307 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 14019 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 19961 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 20546 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 33916 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 46396 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53246 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 54828 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 14498 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 37836 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 60591 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 57505 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 58268 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
The Guardian
BM-21 "Grad"

Day of Dignity and Freedom: tomorrow, one of the lobbies at Khreshchatyk metro station will have limited operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

Changes in the operation of the Khreshchatyk metro lobby are related to state events held to mark the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

Day of Dignity and Freedom: tomorrow, one of the lobbies at Khreshchatyk metro station will have limited operation

On the morning of November 21, the operation of vestibule No. 3 (exit towards the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes) at Khreshchatyk metro station will be temporarily restricted, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

Changes in the operation of the Khreshchatyk metro vestibule are related to the holding of state events to mark the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

The restrictions will last from 5:37 AM to 11:00 AM.

At the same time, vestibules No. 1, 2 and the Maidan Nezalezhnosti – Khreshchatyk transfer hub will operate as usual.

In case of an air raid alert, all vestibules without exception will be open for entry, the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Recall

November 21 is the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine. On this day, with an interval of nine years, two fateful events for modern Ukraine began: the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Air raid alert
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Rallies in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine