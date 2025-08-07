While the military holds back the offensive, Poroshenko's MPs massively went to European beaches, — veteran

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31993 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 33520 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 85096 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85868 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 85311 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 128119 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 71852 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46257 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45652 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56489 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
59%
755mm
Popular news
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 66631 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 103820 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 39010 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 74517 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 53348 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31956 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 53883 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 75027 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 85045 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85824 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 104205 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 132176 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 141278 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 132497 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 143067 views
Actual
The New York Times
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8

While the military holds back the offensive, Poroshenko's MPs massively went to European beaches, — veteran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Veteran Oleksiy "Stalker" reported that deputies of "European Solidarity" are on vacation abroad. Petro Poroshenko and his wife allegedly went to London, and other MPs, including Alekseev, Knyazhytsky, and Goncharenko, went abroad.

While the military holds back the offensive, Poroshenko's MPs massively went to European beaches, — veteran

At the same time, MPs imitate activity on social networks, speculating on the topic of war so that their absence from the country is not noticed, wrote veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Oleksiy "Stalker", reports UNN with reference to TSN.

While Ukrainian soldiers are holding back assaults on positions, Poroshenko's deputies are attacking European beaches and capitals. Some — under the guise of a business trip, and some, like Petro Poroshenko with his wife — under the guise of recuperation. They have their favorite resorts: Nice, Cap-Ferrat, Monaco, Italy, Spain.

- wrote the veteran.

According to his information, the leader of the "European Solidarity" party, Petro Poroshenko, allegedly went to London with his wife Maryna.

Another part of the "European Solidarity" faction, according to the military, has also already crossed the border, and others are just leaving the country.

Poroshenko's MP Serhiy Alieksieiev, caught on a bribe of 50 thousand dollars, left the country in a Mercedes on August 2 to meet the sea sunrise. On the same day, Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a kum and partner of Volodymyr Sivkovych, who is wanted for treason, left in the direction of relaxation. His faction colleague Mykhailo Bondar is also famous for loving to travel. But he "flies" so much that he is an absolute record holder of the Rada for unpaid fines for traffic violations – as many as 397 (!). A day before that, on August 1, ex-regional Oleksiy Honcharenko also left. By the way, the latter was in the country for only a week last summer. All the rest of the time he spent on the beaches and resorts of Italy and Turkey.

- wrote the military.

"Stalker" reproached the deputies for only imitating vigorous work activity so that their absence would not be noticed: "from the beaches of Monaco they write posts about the need to strengthen support for the military, carry out reforms, and so on."

It is noteworthy that the media every year show the luxury vacation of these elected officials during the war, but they do not draw any conclusions and stubbornly continue to live lavishly. By the way, do you remember the scandal around Poroshenko's deputies, who, instead of a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, were caught at the luxury resort of the Maldives with jewelry worth more than 10 million? None of them were deprived of their mandates. Because if Poroshenko can, why can't they?

- summarized the veteran.

As reported, the "European Solidarity" faction became richer during the war more than all other deputies of the Verkhovna Rada combined. Thus, 27 deputies of Poroshenko's faction earned more than 2.2 times more than 235 deputies of "Servant of the People" in three years. And Petro Poroshenko's fortune increased to almost 1.5 billion dollars during the full-scale war. The leader of "European Solidarity" moved from the 15th position among the richest entrepreneurs during the war to the top 3 richest oligarchs of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Monaco
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Italy
Spain
Turkey
London