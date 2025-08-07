At the same time, MPs imitate activity on social networks, speculating on the topic of war so that their absence from the country is not noticed, wrote veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Oleksiy "Stalker", reports UNN with reference to TSN.

While Ukrainian soldiers are holding back assaults on positions, Poroshenko's deputies are attacking European beaches and capitals. Some — under the guise of a business trip, and some, like Petro Poroshenko with his wife — under the guise of recuperation. They have their favorite resorts: Nice, Cap-Ferrat, Monaco, Italy, Spain. - wrote the veteran.

According to his information, the leader of the "European Solidarity" party, Petro Poroshenko, allegedly went to London with his wife Maryna.

Another part of the "European Solidarity" faction, according to the military, has also already crossed the border, and others are just leaving the country.

Poroshenko's MP Serhiy Alieksieiev, caught on a bribe of 50 thousand dollars, left the country in a Mercedes on August 2 to meet the sea sunrise. On the same day, Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a kum and partner of Volodymyr Sivkovych, who is wanted for treason, left in the direction of relaxation. His faction colleague Mykhailo Bondar is also famous for loving to travel. But he "flies" so much that he is an absolute record holder of the Rada for unpaid fines for traffic violations – as many as 397 (!). A day before that, on August 1, ex-regional Oleksiy Honcharenko also left. By the way, the latter was in the country for only a week last summer. All the rest of the time he spent on the beaches and resorts of Italy and Turkey. - wrote the military.

"Stalker" reproached the deputies for only imitating vigorous work activity so that their absence would not be noticed: "from the beaches of Monaco they write posts about the need to strengthen support for the military, carry out reforms, and so on."

It is noteworthy that the media every year show the luxury vacation of these elected officials during the war, but they do not draw any conclusions and stubbornly continue to live lavishly. By the way, do you remember the scandal around Poroshenko's deputies, who, instead of a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, were caught at the luxury resort of the Maldives with jewelry worth more than 10 million? None of them were deprived of their mandates. Because if Poroshenko can, why can't they? - summarized the veteran.

As reported, the "European Solidarity" faction became richer during the war more than all other deputies of the Verkhovna Rada combined. Thus, 27 deputies of Poroshenko's faction earned more than 2.2 times more than 235 deputies of "Servant of the People" in three years. And Petro Poroshenko's fortune increased to almost 1.5 billion dollars during the full-scale war. The leader of "European Solidarity" moved from the 15th position among the richest entrepreneurs during the war to the top 3 richest oligarchs of Ukraine.