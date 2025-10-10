Poroshenko appeared in court for treason, and his crony is selling a villa for $4 million - time to answer, - political scientist

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:07 PM • 3606 views
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM • 15479 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 21742 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 14788 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 16786 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17292 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25345 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45136 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35687 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 42261 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
240-million-year-old "dragon" fossil found in ChinaOctober 10, 04:30 AM • 14864 views
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:21 AM • 16315 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 22509 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 13420 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy09:38 AM • 13808 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 15480 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 21744 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 74665 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 80459 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 74467 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 6672 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 10818 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 13541 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 74665 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 32222 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Audi Q5
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Poroshenko appeared in court for treason, and his crony is selling a villa for $4 million - time to answer, - political scientist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

A trial against Petro Poroshenko for treason over coal trade with the occupied territories of Donbas has begun in Ukraine. At the same time, his former associate Oleh Hladkovsky is selling a luxury villa for $4 million.

Poroshenko appeared in court for treason, and his crony is selling a villa for $4 million - time to answer, - political scientist

In Ukraine, the trial of MP Petro Poroshenko has begun. He is accused of high treason for trading coal with terrorists from the so-called ORDLO during his presidency. At the same time, his former associate and business partner, Oleh Hladkovsky (Svinarchuk), put up a luxury villa for sale for $4 million. Expert Valentyn Hladkykh called these events a natural "accountability for years of plundering the country and unleashing war."

Here are three seemingly different news items from the past day: Russians shelled Ukraine again all night, cities are without electricity and water; Poroshenko's crony and partner Svinarchuk is selling a luxury villa; and, finally, the trial of Poroshenko himself has begun in Kyiv. But the key figure connecting all these news items is Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko. The time has come to answer for what has been done.

- stated Valentyn Hladkykh.

According to the expert, back in 2014, after becoming president, Poroshenko continued business ties with Russia, which was already waging war against Ukraine. His enterprises, factories, and plants, he believes, operated in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea, and the politician himself maintained personal contacts with Vladimir Putin.

"The apotheosis of impunity was Poroshenko's refusal to import coal from abroad in favor of buying coal from ORDLO terrorists controlled by Putin. As "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" wrote, in 2014, during a National Security and Defense Council meeting, Poroshenko criticized a coal import contract, after which terrorist companies received state orders worth three billion hryvnias. That is, he effectively fed the enemy with the money of Ukrainian citizens," Hladkykh noted.

In parallel, according to the expert, Poroshenko, together with Hladkovsky, actively developed the defense industry. Hladkovsky's appointment as first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, which gave him control over "Ukroboronprom," marked the beginning of large-scale corruption schemes. According to investigation materials cited by Hladkykh, firms associated with the Svinarchuks supplied smuggled parts, which were then resold to state factories with a markup of 200–300%. Hladkykh also emphasized that Putin saw "Poroshenko's pathological greed for money," observed how the Ukrainian defense sector was being plundered, and the head of state shook his hand.

"Putin saw how the 'gray-haired one' traded with ORDLO, sold his candies in Russia, how explosions at military arsenals in 2015–2018 were ignored, due to which Ukraine lost more than 210 thousand tons of ammunition – about 40% of its arsenal. He understood that for money, this 'icebreaker' was ready to surrender the country," the expert emphasized.

Valentyn Hladkykh concluded that the current brutal shelling of Ukraine is, in essence, a consequence of the decisions and compromises made by the then leadership.

As reported, on October 9, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv began considering the "coal case" regarding the supply of anthracite coal from ORDLO to state thermal power plants in 2014-2015. The key figure in the case is then-President Petro Poroshenko. He is accused of high treason.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Ukroboronprom
Petro Poroshenko
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv