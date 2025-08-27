At the same time, the politician omits the fact that it was during his presidency that Putin pumped Russian oil through this pipeline and earned $36 billion for the subsequent invasion of Ukraine, - wrote soldier Danylo Yakovlev.

It's interesting to watch Petro Poroshenko try to take credit for our Cossacks' strike on Putin's main artery – the Druzhba oil pipeline. But Petro remains silent about the fact that under his rule, Putin pumped oil through this very pipeline for years, preparing for the offensive on Ukraine. - wrote the soldier.

He noted that, according to Poroshenko's own calculations, after the shutdown of "Druzhba," Russia loses about 20 million dollars daily.

"It turns out that during Petro Oleksiyovych's 5-year term, according to his own math, Putin earned 36 billion dollars. Imagine the size of that figure! Poroshenko, who is now trying to take credit for the explosions on "Druzhba," allowed Putin to earn 36 billion dollars from oil pumping and launch a full-scale offensive on Ukraine," he emphasized.

In addition, Yakovlev also recalled the scandalous story with "Medvedchuk's pipe" – the "Samara – Western Direction" oil pipeline. He cited data from "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia," according to which, during Poroshenko's presidency, this oil pipeline was effectively given by Putin to Poroshenko in exchange for preserving his factory in occupied Crimea. It is because of these circumstances that a criminal case has been opened and is being pursued against the ex-president.

"Therefore, when Petro Oleksiyovych next tries to speculate on the Defense Forces, he should remember how he helped Putin prepare the Russian army for the war against Ukraine," the soldier summarized.

As reported, recently, soldiers criticized Poroshenko for his lecturing the state on negotiations with Russia, reminding him of the embezzlement of the army, the protection of the Russian language during his presidency, and ties with the UOC-MP.