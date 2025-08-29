$41.260.06
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 10634 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27297 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 26384 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 40933 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 64235 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 61198 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 141620 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69886 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78711 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 114002 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Popular news
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISWAugust 29, 02:23 AM • 11088 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 27203 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 24491 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 19666 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 5132 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 40932 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 64234 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 76426 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 141620 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 214668 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Hakan Fidan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Poland
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 138288 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 168090 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 169959 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 158869 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 189157 views
UOC-MP acolyte Poroshenko went against his own: recognized the Moscow Patriarchate as part of the Russian Orthodox Church, although he built his career on this church - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Petro Poroshenko stated the need to recognize the UOC-MP as a structure of the Russian Orthodox Church, which contradicts his long-standing cooperation with the Moscow Patriarchate. Expert Petro Oleschuk believes that the politician used the church for career advancement.

UOC-MP acolyte Poroshenko went against his own: recognized the Moscow Patriarchate as part of the Russian Orthodox Church, although he built his career on this church - expert

Petro Poroshenko's statement about the need to ban the UOC-MP contradicts his own position: the politician himself was connected with the Moscow Patriarchate for many years – he served as an acolyte and was a generous patron of the Moscow church, and now, in fact, he has spoken out against his own. Political expert Petro Oleschuk wrote about this.

"The servant of the Moscow Patriarchate, Petro Poroshenko, felt a good political moment and openly spoke out against his own. He came out with an unexpected statement: "The UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate must be recognized for what it really is – a structure of the Russian Orthodox Church that acts in the interests of the aggressor country." How can one not recall the proverb that the loudest to cry "catch the thief!" is the thief himself," notes Petro Oleschuk.

According to him, Poroshenko advanced his political career thanks to his affiliation with the UOC-MP.

"Both Yanukovych and Azarov – Poroshenko's former leaders (he worked as a minister in their governments) – pretended to be deeply religious people, befriended the chief priest of Muscovy, Kirill, and collected icons. Therefore, Poroshenko served in the Moscow church for his personal career. In his archives there are joint photos with the leaders of the MP, and on the Internet – images where he is in church attire carrying an icon. This once again proves that for Poroshenko, faith has always been an instrument of political career," writes Oleschuk.

The expert also recalled the story with Vadym Novinsky – a well-known lobbyist of the Moscow Patriarchate, who received a Ukrainian passport at Poroshenko's request. In the document published by the expert, Petro Poroshenko addresses then-President Yanukovych and asks to grant Novinsky Ukrainian citizenship. At the same time, the politician lists the merits of this Russian oligarch before Ukraine, which consist in the restoration of temples of the Moscow Patriarchate.

"Why did Petro Poroshenko openly serve Russian priests? Because faith for him is just part of the election slogan - along with the "army" that was plundered with Svynarchuks and the "language" that is only Ukrainian for Petro Oleksiyovych in front of the cameras, and Russian at all other times. This is the kind of hybrid "ArMoVir" that comes out," Oleschuk summarized.

It should be recalled that, according to media reports, Poroshenko conducted business in the Russian Federation even after the annexation of Crimea. Poroshenko is also suspected of state conspiracy with the Russian Federation and militants of the "L/DPR" during hostilities in 2014-2015 for the purchase of coal in the occupied Donbas. He directly gave instructions to negotiate with Putin. During the same period, a conversation was published on the Internet during which Poroshenko told Putin "I shake your hand! I embrace you!".

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Petro Poroshenko
charity
Crimea
Ukraine