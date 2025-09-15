$41.280.03
Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Petro Poroshenko's security caused a traffic accident on September 13 in Odesa by running a red light. The woman's car overturned, and the head of security removed the license plates from the car.

The security detail of People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko caused a serious car accident in Odesa. According to sources, the accident occurred on the afternoon of September 13 at the intersection of Yevreiska and Karavanskoho streets. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Informator Ukraine".

Details

An SUV, in which Poroshenko's head of security, named Steblovsky, was traveling, ignored a red traffic light and at high speed crashed into another car, driven by a woman. From the powerful impact, her car overturned onto its roof.

Eyewitnesses report that Poroshenko's head of security immediately removed the license plates from both cars to make it impossible to identify the owners and avoid responsibility.

Neither Petro Poroshenko nor his representatives have publicly commented on the situation.

This is not the first case of a road accident involving the escort vehicles of the People's Deputy. Earlier in Kyiv, Poroshenko's motorcade hit an 88-year-old pensioner.

Currently, all circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Petro Poroshenko
Odesa
Kyiv