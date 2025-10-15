$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
"Generosity at someone else's expense": a serviceman showed how Poroshenko promotes himself on aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine using budget money

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Politician Petro Poroshenko once again found himself in a scandal due to manipulations with aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking credit for transferring 25 electronic warfare systems to the army, which were purchased with state funds. This is not the first time Poroshenko has promoted himself on the topic of war, using collected donations or local budget funds.

"Generosity at someone else's expense": a serviceman showed how Poroshenko promotes himself on aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine using budget money

Petro Poroshenko has once again found himself in a scandal due to manipulations with alleged "personal" assistance to the Armed Forces. The politician appropriated the credit for transferring 25 electronic warfare (EW) systems to the army, which were purchased not with his money, but with state funds - writes Ukrainian serviceman Oleksiy Stalker, reports UNN.

Legends circulate about Poroshenko's pathological greed. Moreover, this quality has acquired some hyperbolic form in the "hetman" over the years. Evidence of this was the news from the "gray-haired" himself that he had set a record and, allegedly, transferred as many as 25 EW systems to the front. Well, you think, the politician has corrected himself. At least he bought something for the first time in his life with his own money. But no 

- Stalker wrote.

According to the serviceman, this is not the first time Poroshenko has tried to gain publicity on the topic of war and assistance to the army. The politician regularly shoots staged videos in which he hands over equipment or vehicles purchased with collected donations or local budget funds, but presents it as his own charity.

Poroshenko's generosity is mainly at someone else's expense. The same applies to the alleged assistance to the Armed Forces. First, Poroshenko's NGOs collect donations from people, then equipment for the army is bought with these donations, and Petro and Maryna hand it over under the cameras 

- Stalker added.

The serviceman also reminded that Poroshenko is an official billionaire and one of the richest politicians in Europe. Despite this, according to the author of the post, he prefers to spend his own money not on helping the army, but on personal PR - advertising on billboards and public events.

Even more cynicism is added to this story by the fact that Poroshenko is an official billionaire. He is among the top three oligarchs. He is the richest MP in Europe: he earns more than all European MPs combined. And there are 750 of them in the European Parliament. And if he does donate millions of dollars, it is only to his draft-dodging sons who are hiding from military service in London 

- Stalker concluded.

As reported, Poroshenko appeared in court for treason, and his crony Svynarchuk is selling a villa for $4 million.

Lilia Podolyak

