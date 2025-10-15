Petro Poroshenko has once again found himself in a scandal due to manipulations with alleged "personal" assistance to the Armed Forces. The politician appropriated the credit for transferring 25 electronic warfare (EW) systems to the army, which were purchased not with his money, but with state funds - writes Ukrainian serviceman Oleksiy Stalker, reports UNN.

Legends circulate about Poroshenko's pathological greed. Moreover, this quality has acquired some hyperbolic form in the "hetman" over the years. Evidence of this was the news from the "gray-haired" himself that he had set a record and, allegedly, transferred as many as 25 EW systems to the front. Well, you think, the politician has corrected himself. At least he bought something for the first time in his life with his own money. But no - Stalker wrote.

According to the serviceman, this is not the first time Poroshenko has tried to gain publicity on the topic of war and assistance to the army. The politician regularly shoots staged videos in which he hands over equipment or vehicles purchased with collected donations or local budget funds, but presents it as his own charity.

Poroshenko's generosity is mainly at someone else's expense. The same applies to the alleged assistance to the Armed Forces. First, Poroshenko's NGOs collect donations from people, then equipment for the army is bought with these donations, and Petro and Maryna hand it over under the cameras - Stalker added.

The serviceman also reminded that Poroshenko is an official billionaire and one of the richest politicians in Europe. Despite this, according to the author of the post, he prefers to spend his own money not on helping the army, but on personal PR - advertising on billboards and public events.

Even more cynicism is added to this story by the fact that Poroshenko is an official billionaire. He is among the top three oligarchs. He is the richest MP in Europe: he earns more than all European MPs combined. And there are 750 of them in the European Parliament. And if he does donate millions of dollars, it is only to his draft-dodging sons who are hiding from military service in London - Stalker concluded.

