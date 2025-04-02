Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad
Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4.6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion was withdrawn abroad.
People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko enriched himself by more than 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024. This amount is 30 times higher than the politician's earnings in the pre-war year of 2021, according to the annual declaration of the leader of "European Solidarity", published in the NACP register.
Thus, in 2024, the total income declared by Petro Poroshenko was 4 billion 620 million hryvnias. This figure is more than 3 times higher than the same indicator for 2023 and 2022, when Poroshenko's income amounted to 1.44 billion and 1.43 billion hryvnias, respectively. Compared to the pre-war year of 2021, when the people's deputy earned only 162 million hryvnias, Poroshenko's earnings for 2024 increased 30 times.
The main part of Poroshenko's income, as in previous years, consisted of dividends, income from securities and corporate rights, as well as financial receipts from companies related to the politician's business structures.
The amount of funds withdrawn by Poroshenko abroad through the purchase of foreign securities also increased significantly. If in 2023 it was about 669 million hryvnias, then in 2024 Poroshenko withdrew almost twice as much from Ukraine - 1.21 billion hryvnias. The reports state that a significant part of these investments was made through Swiss financial structures.
Thus, in the three years of the full-scale war, Poroshenko declared a total of more than 7.5 billion hryvnias of income, most of which was received in 2024.
As reported earlier, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko was exposed for financial machinations with government securities (domestic government bonds), which the oligarch bought through his bank with donations from Ukrainians. The main instrument of earning was the MP's charitable foundations, which collect money for the Armed Forces, but direct it to earnings for the leader of "European Solidarity".
It was also reported that Poroshenko withdrew 1 billion 48 million hryvnias from Ukraine a few weeks before the sanctions were imposed against him, and donated another 986 million hryvnias.
As the NV publication wrote, during the full-scale war, Poroshenko rose in the ranking of the richest Ukrainians from 12th to 3rd place. His family declared almost a billion dollars in various assets. Experts note that Poroshenko's annual income exceeded the total income of all 705 members of the European Parliament.
As is known, on February 13, sanctions were imposed against a number of oligarchs and politicians who posed a threat to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and contributed to terrorist activities. In particular, the list included Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, and Viktor Medvedchuk. In particular, Petro Poroshenko was accused of lobbying the Kharkiv agreements (Black Sea Fleet in Crimea); financing terrorists (purchase of coal from ORDLO); trading in the war with Russia (Lipetsk factory, Bogdan plant in Russia, etc.); illegal alienation of the oil pipeline from the state jointly with Medvedchuk and the Russians, etc.
According to the survey results, 65.2% of Ukrainians support sanctions against Poroshenko, Medvedchuk and Kolomoisky, considering them deserved.