Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11194 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99048 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163124 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339454 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172004 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143873 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195849 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124386 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108081 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19310 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21176 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34548 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44083 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134072 views
Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 17648 views

Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4.6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion was withdrawn abroad.

Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko enriched himself by more than 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024. This amount is 30 times higher than the politician's earnings in the pre-war year of 2021, according to the annual declaration of the leader of "European Solidarity", published in the NACP register.

Thus, in 2024, the total income declared by Petro Poroshenko was 4 billion 620 million hryvnias. This figure is more than 3 times higher than the same indicator for 2023 and 2022, when Poroshenko's income amounted to 1.44 billion and 1.43 billion hryvnias, respectively. Compared to the pre-war year of 2021, when the people's deputy earned only 162 million hryvnias, Poroshenko's earnings for 2024 increased 30 times.

The main part of Poroshenko's income, as in previous years, consisted of dividends, income from securities and corporate rights, as well as financial receipts from companies related to the politician's business structures.

The amount of funds withdrawn by Poroshenko abroad through the purchase of foreign securities also increased significantly. If in 2023 it was about 669 million hryvnias, then in 2024 Poroshenko withdrew almost twice as much from Ukraine - 1.21 billion hryvnias. The reports state that a significant part of these investments was made through Swiss financial structures.

Thus, in the three years of the full-scale war, Poroshenko declared a total of more than 7.5 billion hryvnias of income, most of which was received in 2024.

As reported earlier, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko was exposed for financial machinations with government securities (domestic government bonds), which the oligarch bought through his bank with donations from Ukrainians. The main instrument of earning was the MP's charitable foundations, which collect money for the Armed Forces, but direct it to earnings for the leader of "European Solidarity".

It was also reported that Poroshenko withdrew 1 billion 48 million hryvnias from Ukraine a few weeks before the sanctions were imposed against him, and donated another 986 million hryvnias.

As the NV publication wrote, during the full-scale war, Poroshenko rose in the ranking of the richest Ukrainians from 12th to 3rd place. His family declared almost a billion dollars in various assets. Experts note that Poroshenko's annual income exceeded the total income of all 705 members of the European Parliament.

As is known, on February 13, sanctions were imposed against a number of oligarchs and politicians who posed a threat to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and contributed to terrorist activities. In particular, the list included Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, and Viktor Medvedchuk. In particular, Petro Poroshenko was accused of lobbying the Kharkiv agreements (Black Sea Fleet in Crimea); financing terrorists (purchase of coal from ORDLO); trading in the war with Russia (Lipetsk factory, Bogdan plant in Russia, etc.); illegal alienation of the oil pipeline from the state jointly with Medvedchuk and the Russians, etc.

According to the survey results, 65.2% of Ukrainians support sanctions against Poroshenko, Medvedchuk and Kolomoisky, considering them deserved.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Petro Poroshenko
Igor Kolomoisky
European Parliament
Switzerland
Bitcoin
