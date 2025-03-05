Seizure of 129 million UAH for the repair of the water pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk region: four suspects in the case, including Dubynskyi's brother
Kyiv • UNN
The SAP and NABU are investigating a case of embezzlement of 129 million UAH for the reconstruction of the water pipeline in the Kamianske district. Leonid Dubynskyi and three other individuals have been notified of suspicion for inflating prices on pipe products by three times.
In the case of embezzling 129 million UAH allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, four individuals have currently been reported as suspects, including the organizer Leonid Dubinsky. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.
"The SAP and NABU are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the case of embezzling 129 million UAH allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Currently, in the mentioned criminal proceedings, four individuals have been reported as suspects, including the organizer and three other participants," the statement says.
It is reported that the mentioned individuals facilitated the victory in the tender for the reconstruction of the water pipeline in the Kamianske district of the controlled company. According to the contract for the reconstruction, the winning company was supposed to purchase pipe products. However, it turned out that the purchase was made from the manufacturer at market prices, and later it was resold to the municipal enterprise at a price more than three times inflated.
Supplement
In January, NABU and SAP detained Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a large-scale corruption scheme related to the embezzlement of 129 million UAH.