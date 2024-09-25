Reuters: Iran mediates missile talks between Russia and Houthis, signaling deepening ties between Tehran and Moscow

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 82768 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170054 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139513 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144063 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139379 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183532 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173956 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101446 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111243 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113357 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113357 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57572 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57572 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63981 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170054 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170054 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183532 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173956 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201311 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190193 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190193 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142567 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142567 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142539 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147204 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138595 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138595 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155433 views
Reuters: Iran mediates missile talks between Russia and Houthis, signaling deepening ties between Tehran and Moscow

Reuters: Iran mediates missile talks between Russia and Houthis, signaling deepening ties between Tehran and Moscow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17390 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17390 views

Iran is mediating secret talks between Russia and the Yemeni Houthis on the transfer of anti-ship missiles. This indicates that Tehran's ties with Moscow are deepening against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Iran mediated secret talks between Russia and Yemen's Houthi rebels on the transfer of anti-ship missiles to the militant group, Reuters reported, citing three Western and regional sources, indicating that this shows Tehran's deepening ties with Moscow, UNN writes.

Details

Seven sources said that Russia has not yet made a decision on the transfer of Yakhont missiles (also known as P-800 Onyx), which, according to experts, will allow the militant group to more accurately target commercial vessels in the Red Sea and increase the threat to American and European warships that protect them.

Two regional officials briefed on the talks said the Houthis and Russians had met in Tehran at least twice this year and that negotiations to supply dozens of missiles with a range of about 300 km were ongoing, with more meetings expected in Tehran in the coming weeks.

In July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia was considering sending missiles. Iran's mediation role has not been reported before.

Russia used to supply Yakhont missiles to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, the newspaper said.

One source said that the talks began under Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

"Russia is negotiating with the Houthis to transfer supersonic anti-ship missiles Yakhont," a Western intelligence source said. - "The Iranians are mediating the talks, but they don't want to put their signature on it.

Neither Iran's UN mission nor Russia's Defense Ministry responded to requests for comment. "We don't know anything about what you mentioned," said Mohamed Abdel-Salam, a spokesman for Yemen's Houthis.

A senior U.S. official declined to name specific systems that might be transferred, but confirmed that Russia is discussing supplying missiles to the Houthis, calling the development "extremely troubling.

A US Department of Defense spokesman said that any attempts to strengthen the Houthis' capabilities "would undermine shared international interests in global freedom of navigation and stability in the Red Sea and the Middle East as a whole." 

Russia and Iran are developing closer military ties amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, the United States said that Tehran had transferred ballistic missiles to Moscow for use against Ukraine.

According to the three sources, "one of the reasons Moscow is arming the Houthis is the possibility that Western powers may decide to allow Ukraine to use its weapons to strike further into Russian territory.

A senior U.S. official said that the talks between Russia and the Houthis "seem to be related to our position on Ukraine and what we are or are not willing to do" regarding Kyiv's requests to lift restrictions on the use of long-range U.S.-supplied weapons to hit targets deep inside Russia, the newspaper reports.

AddendumAddendum

Since November, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships with drones and missiles in the most important shipping channels of the Red Sea to demonstrate support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war with Israel.

They sank at least two ships and hijacked another, causing disruption to global maritime trade, forcing shipping companies to reroute cargo and, according to industry sources, increasing insurance costs for ships plying the Red Sea.

In response, the United States and the United Kingdom struck at Houthi positions, but failed to stop the group's attacks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
israelIsrael
reutersReuters
red-seaRed Sea
tehranTehran
p-800-oniksP-800 Oniks
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
yemenYemen

