The GUR reported on the number of cruise, hypersonic and airborne missiles in Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported how many missiles of the Zircon, Oniks, Kalibr and X-69 types Russia has. This is reported by UNN with reference to the DIU's response to ArmyInform.

According to the publication, as of the end of April 2024, the Russian Armed Forces have about 40 units of 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles in service, which the Russians produce 10 units per month.

Russia has 400 units of 3M55/3M55M Oniks/Oniks-M cruise missiles. The production rate is up to 10 units per month.

There are 270 units of 3M-14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles, which the Russians can produce 30-40 per month.

There are 45 units of X-69 guided missiles and the Russians can produce 1-3 units per month.

United Nations experts confirmedthat Russia used North Korean Hwasong-11 missiles to strike Kharkiv.