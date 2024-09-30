US concerned that Russia may provide supersonic missiles to Houthis

The United States is concerned about rumors that the Yemeni Houthis may have received Russian missiles. This could spark further unrest in the Middle East. This was stated by the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Landerking, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Landerking was asked to comment on the information that Russia is negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles Yakhont (the export name for Onyx supersonic missiles) to the Houthis.

We are concerned about this. Any arms cooperation between the Houthis and the Russians would be very destabilizing, - he noted.

This question was raised after Reuters wrote about at least two meetings between representatives of Russia and the Houthis this year in Tehran.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could provide long-range weapons to those who want to strike Western targets if the United States and its allies allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western weapons.

