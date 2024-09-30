ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US concerned that Russia may provide supersonic missiles to Houthis

US concerned that Russia may provide supersonic missiles to Houthis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20085 views

The United States expressed concern over rumors that Russia may have transferred supersonic Yakhont missiles to the Yemeni Houthis. The US Special Envoy for Yemen called such cooperation “very destabilizing.

The United States is concerned about rumors that the Yemeni Houthis may have received Russian missiles. This could spark further unrest in the Middle East. This was stated by the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Landerking, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Landerking was asked to comment on the information that Russia is negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles Yakhont (the export name for Onyx supersonic missiles) to the Houthis.

We are concerned about this. Any arms cooperation between the Houthis and the Russians would be very destabilizing,

- he noted.

This question was raised after Reuters wrote about at least two meetings between representatives of Russia and the Houthis this year in Tehran.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could provide long-range weapons to those who want to strike Western targets if the United States and its allies allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western weapons.

Houthis claim to have fired a rocket at Ben Gurion Airport as Netanyahu was returning to Israel29.09.24, 03:00 • 22199 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
reutersReuters
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
tehranTehran
p-800-oniksP-800 Oniks
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
yemenYemen

