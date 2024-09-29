Houthis claim to have fired a rocket at Ben Gurion Airport as Netanyahu was returning to Israel

On Saturday evening, September 28, the Houthis fired a surface-to-surface missile at Tel Aviv airport. This happened when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to the country. This was stated by the leader of the Yemeni Houthis Abdul Malik al-Houthi, according to The Times of Israel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the leader of the Yemeni Houthis, the missile launch was dedicated directly to Netanyahu's landing in Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces said that the missile, fired at least half an hour after Netanyahu's plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, was shot down by air defense systems "outside the country.

In addition, in a televised speech, Abdul Malik al-Houthi vowed that the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "will not be in vain." His statement came a few hours after the Lebanese terrorist group confirmed that the head of Hezbollah had been killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut.

These great sacrifices and great injustice will not be in vain, - said the Houthi leader.

He also added that his Iranian-backed rebels are aiming to "improve their performance" after previous rocket and drone strikes on Israel.

IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah leader