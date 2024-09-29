ukenru
11:19 PM • 72027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104091 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167976 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138360 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143440 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139166 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173142 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104751 views

Houthis claim to have fired a rocket at Ben Gurion Airport as Netanyahu was returning to Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22200 views

The Yemeni Houthis claimed to have fired a missile at Ben Gurion Airport when Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was returning to the country. The Israeli army reported that the missile was intercepted outside the country.

On Saturday evening, September 28, the Houthis fired a surface-to-surface missile at Tel Aviv airport. This happened when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to the country. This was stated by the leader of the Yemeni Houthis Abdul Malik al-Houthi, according to The Times of Israel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the leader of the Yemeni Houthis, the missile launch was dedicated directly to Netanyahu's landing in Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces said that the missile, fired at least half an hour after Netanyahu's plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, was shot down by air defense systems "outside the country.

In addition, in a televised speech, Abdul Malik al-Houthi vowed that the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "will not be in vain." His statement came a few hours after the Lebanese terrorist group confirmed that the head of Hezbollah had been killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut.

These great sacrifices and great injustice will not be in vain,

- said the Houthi leader.

He also added that his Iranian-backed rebels are aiming to "improve their performance" after previous rocket and drone strikes on Israel.

IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah leader28.09.24, 11:11 • 17343 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

