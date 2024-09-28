IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah leader

The Israeli army has officially announced the death of the leader of the Palestinian group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, after a strike on Beirut. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reports that yesterday (Friday), September 27, 2024, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by IDF forces, along with Ali Karki, commander of the Hezbollah Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders, an IDF official statement said.

Reportedly, IDF fighter jets conducted a precision strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground under a residential building in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut.

The strike was carried out at a time when Hezbollah's high command was leading from its headquarters and carrying out terrorist activities against Israeli citizens, the IDF said.

The Israeli army pointed out that Nasrallah was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers during his 32-year rule, as well as for planning and carrying out thousands of terrorist acts. He was responsible for directing and carrying out terrorist attacks around the world that killed civilians of various nationalities.

"The IDF will continue to act against anyone who promotes and engages in terrorism against the State of Israel and its people," the Israeli army added.