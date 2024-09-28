IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah leader

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72172 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104114 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168013 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138381 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143453 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182648 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173156 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104751 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100637 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110324 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112443 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51491 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58153 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168020 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200533 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189437 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142087 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142124 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146822 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138231 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155099 views
Actual
IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah leader

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17343 views

The Israeli army has officially announced the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after a strike on Beirut. The IDF confirmed this information in an official statement.

The Israeli army has officially announced the death of the leader of the Palestinian group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, after a strike on Beirut. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF. 

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reports that yesterday (Friday), September 27, 2024, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by IDF forces, along with Ali Karki, commander of the Hezbollah Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders, an IDF official statement said.

Reportedly, IDF fighter jets conducted a precision strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground under a residential building in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut.

The strike was carried out at a time when Hezbollah's high command was leading from its headquarters and carrying out terrorist activities against Israeli citizens, the IDF said.

The Israeli army pointed out that Nasrallah was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers during his 32-year rule, as well as for planning and carrying out thousands of terrorist acts. He was responsible for directing and carrying out terrorist attacks around the world that killed civilians of various nationalities.

"The IDF will continue to act against anyone who promotes and engages in terrorism against the State of Israel and its people," the Israeli army added.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces

Contact us about advertising