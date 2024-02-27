$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 45594 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 180820 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 105400 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 358205 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 290429 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209583 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 242546 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254228 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160400 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372750 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian Armed Forces know where the enemy deploys Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea - Humeniuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31223 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces know where Russia is deploying Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea, which launch Oniks missiles.

Ukrainian Armed Forces know where the enemy deploys Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea - Humeniuk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine know where in Crimea the enemy deploys Bastion-P coastal missile systems from which it launches Oniks missiles. This was stated by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk in a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

The main thing is that we know where they are, and the fact that the Russians will use them is obvious, because this is one of those methods of pressure that is very difficult to counteract. Because Onyx missiles have special characteristics - they are anti-ship missiles that fly at a very low altitude, difficult to detect, and only special air defense systems can counter them

- noted Humeniuk.

She hinted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously struck the place where the Onyx missiles were stored, so now the enemy is forced to save them.

"Obviously, the enemy is saving missiles. They can use them in combination with other means of destruction. In particular, we have recently observed that the use of ballistic missiles and other missiles that are very difficult to shoot down has intensified," added Humeniuk. 

Recall

After reviewing the findings of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, British intelligence suggested that Russia could have adapted the K-300 Bastion coastal missile systemsto launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine.

Optional

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were the first to officially report that on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles during a strike on Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Later, Ruvin clarified that two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region . The missile does not meet Russia's claimed characteristics and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
P-800 Oniks
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
