Death of former Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers: new details revealed

New details have emerged regarding the death of former Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

The musician was found dead in the bathroom of his home in Florida. When police arrived at the scene, Rivers' body was found face down in a pool of blood.

Sam Rivers, bassist of the American band Limp Bizkit, died at the age of 49 on Saturday, October 18. Initially, the music collective did not report the cause of death of the musician, who had serious health problems and even underwent a liver transplant.

