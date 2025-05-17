Two civilian helicopters collide in western Finland: details

$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 52937 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 49923 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 285739 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 117674 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 98207 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121555 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three utility workers were injured.

May 17, 10:00 AM • 17523 views

The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

May 17, 10:09 AM • 25022 views

Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

May 17, 10:41 AM • 20092 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

01:35 PM • 77188 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 285739 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 237626 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 362458 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 350993 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 38782 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 52932 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 41762 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 52233 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 63361 views
Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

Two civilian helicopters collide in western Finland: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1622 views

Two helicopters flying from Tallinn to Kokemäki collided near Eura. There were 5 people on board, including Estonian businessmen who were invited to the event.

Two civilian helicopters collide in western Finland: details

Two civilian helicopters collided in western Finland near the municipality of Eura in the Satakunta province. This was reported by broadcaster Yle, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, the helicopters were flying from the Estonian capital Tallinn to the Piikajärvi airport in the Finnish city of Kokemäki. There were 5 people in both helicopters: three in one, two in the other.

It is also reported that Estonian businessmen were on board one of the helicopters. The aviation club of the city of Pori said that the helicopter passengers were invited guests of an event in Kokemäki, where a total of 50 participants were to arrive.

The rescue service of Finland refused to comment on the causes of the disaster.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that in Germany, a passenger plane for 10 minutes lost control in the air. This happened back in February last year: during the Frankfurt-Seville flight, the co-pilot fainted due to a neurological disease.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Finland
Tallinn
Estonia
