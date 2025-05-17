Two civilian helicopters collide in western Finland: details

Two civilian helicopters collided in western Finland near the municipality of Eura in the Satakunta province. This was reported by broadcaster Yle, reports UNN.

According to the police, the helicopters were flying from the Estonian capital Tallinn to the Piikajärvi airport in the Finnish city of Kokemäki. There were 5 people in both helicopters: three in one, two in the other.

It is also reported that Estonian businessmen were on board one of the helicopters. The aviation club of the city of Pori said that the helicopter passengers were invited guests of an event in Kokemäki, where a total of 50 participants were to arrive.

The rescue service of Finland refused to comment on the causes of the disaster.

