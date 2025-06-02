In Ukraine, they want to fine drivers who refuse to transport beneficiaries for free

Drivers may pay a fine of UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 for refusing to transport citizens entitled to free travel.

This was reported by UkrAvtoProm, reports UNN.

Details

It is proposed to amend Article 133-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to establish liability for refusing to transport citizens entitled to free travel, or creating obstacles to the free use of such services, and to increase the amount of the fine for this offense, the report said.

The amount of the fine provided for by draft law No. 13331 is from one hundred to two hundred non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

The explanatory note outlines the categories of citizens who are entitled to free or preferential travel:

The current legislation of Ukraine guarantees the right to free or preferential travel in transport for certain categories of citizens, in particular:

people with disabilities;

war veterans;

combat participants;

pensioners by age;

orphans;

children deprived of parental care;

other socially vulnerable categories of the population.

In practice, there are frequent cases of drivers of road and urban electric transport, as well as route taxis, refusing to transport these categories of passengers, despite the availability of relevant IDs and vacant seats. This situation is unacceptable because it violates the rights of citizens, undermines confidence in the social state and creates social tension. There is a need to establish effective mechanisms for bringing to justice those who violate the rights of privileged categories of citizens. - the explanatory note to the draft law says.

Let us remind you

From May 1, 2025, Tallinn canceled free travel for Ukrainian refugees