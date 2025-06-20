Baltic states, Scandinavia and Poland want to ban Russian military from entering Schengen

$41.690.06
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13302 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22091 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 24048 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 23429 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23525 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 39944 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 95594 views
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95080 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90739 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94178 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged. June 19, 11:45 PM • 46643 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be great. June 20, 01:59 AM • 28017 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case. June 20, 02:48 AM • 23657 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine. 06:30 AM • 16755 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces. 08:11 AM • 13491 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia". 09:10 AM • 4158 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13302 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22092 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU. 07:30 AM • 24048 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director. June 19, 12:44 PM • 132960 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni. June 19, 02:51 PM • 52198 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal. June 19, 12:42 PM • 74485 views
Tinder launches new Double Date feature. June 17, 03:09 PM • 195585 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created. June 16, 05:56 PM • 241452 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump. June 16, 03:30 PM • 225395 views
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Baltic states, Scandinavia and Poland want to ban Russian military from entering Schengen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Ministers of the Baltic states, Scandinavia and Poland have agreed on a ban on entry into the Schengen zone for Russian citizens who participated in the war against Ukraine. The restrictions will concern visas and residence permits and will remain in force even after the hostilities end.

Baltic states, Scandinavia and Poland want to ban Russian military from entering Schengen

Interior ministers of the Baltic states, Scandinavia, and Poland have agreed on a joint decision to ban entry into the Schengen area for Russian citizens who participated in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN citing ERR.

Details

The meeting took place on Thursday in the Estonian capital, Tallinn. It was also attended by the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, Ylva Johansson, and a representative of the EU border agency Frontex.

The outcome of the negotiations was an agreed-upon decision regarding the restriction of entry into Europe for citizens of the Russian Federation who directly participated in the aggression against Ukraine.

"Hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have fought against an independent European state. We must take a clear stand that these people will not be able to travel freely within the Schengen area," stated the Estonian Minister of the Interior, Lauri Läänemets.

According to him, the restriction will affect not only visas but also other forms of legalizing presence in the EU.

"We will not issue them residence permits, we will not issue them visas, because all these people who killed and destroyed there pose a very great threat to the security of each of us," emphasized Läänemets.

According to the adopted approach, the ban will remain in effect even after the active phase of hostilities in Ukraine concludes.

EU has agreed on new rules for suspending visa-free travel, Israel may be under attack - Euronews18.06.25, 14:31 • 3526 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
European Union
Tallinn
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
