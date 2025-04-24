Ukrainian fencer wins silver at U-23 EC in Tallinn

The Ukrainian national team of fencers won the first medal at the European U-23 Fencing Championship. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine reported on the success of Ukrainian athletes, reports UNN.

Fencer Olga Sopit won silver in the individual foil fencing competition among women.

The 22-year-old foil fencer from Kyiv defeated Frenchwoman Emmy Nel 15:11 in the semi-final, and lost to Giulia Amore from Italy 10:15 in the gold medal match.

For Alla Myroniuk and Olga Leleiko's mentee, this is the fourth medal of the youth European Championship in her career after the individual gold in Budapest-2023 and team silver (2023, 2024).

Ukrainian fencers triumphed at the U-23 tournament in Switzerland with three gold medals and a bronze. Maksym Perchuk won gold in the individual standings, and the men's and women's teams won in the team competitions. Emily Conrad also brought bronze in the individual championship.