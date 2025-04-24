$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 182 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Ukrainian fencer wins silver at U-23 EC in Tallinn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4166 views

Olga Sopit won a silver medal in the individual rapier fencing competition. This is the fourth medal of the European Youth Championship for the athlete.

Ukrainian fencer wins silver at U-23 EC in Tallinn

The Ukrainian national team of fencers won the first medal at the European U-23 Fencing Championship. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine reported on the success of Ukrainian athletes, reports UNN.

Details

Fencer Olga Sopit won silver in the individual foil fencing competition among women.

The 22-year-old foil fencer from Kyiv defeated Frenchwoman Emmy Nel 15:11 in the semi-final, and lost to Giulia Amore from Italy 10:15 in the gold medal match.

For Alla Myroniuk and Olga Leleiko's mentee, this is the fourth medal of the youth European Championship in her career after the individual gold in Budapest-2023 and team silver (2023, 2024).

Recall

Ukrainian fencers triumphed at the U-23 tournament in Switzerland with three gold medals and a bronze. Maksym Perchuk won gold in the individual standings, and the men's and women's teams won in the team competitions. Emily Conrad also brought bronze in the individual championship.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Sports
Switzerland
France
Italy
Budapest
Tallinn
Ukraine
