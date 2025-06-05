Imagine Dragons frontman supports Ukraine, raising yellow and blue flag at concert in Tallinn

On June 3, during a concert in Tallinn, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds once again demonstrated his support for Ukraine. The musician raised the Ukrainian flag on stage. He had previously done this at performances in Milan and Zurich, writes UNN.

Details

On June 3, a concert of the Imagine Dragons band took place in the Estonian capital as part of the LOOM tour. The frontman of the band, Dan Reynolds, raised the yellow and blue flag during the performance.

Let us remind you

The rock band Imagine Dragons shot a short film about the war in Ukraine to the song "Crushed", which tells the story of a 14-year-old boy living in Ukraine. Director Tai Arnold tells about how Sashko walks through the ruins of his village, which was occupied by Russian troops and shelled for five months.

"Crushed" is included in Imagine Dragon's double album "Mercury - Acts 1 & 2".