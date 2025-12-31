$42.390.17
Estonia to chair NB8 format in 2026 from January 1: support for Ukraine among priorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Estonia will chair the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) format from January 1, 2026, coordinating the efforts of eight countries. Key priorities include supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on the aggressor.

Estonia to chair NB8 format in 2026 from January 1: support for Ukraine among priorities

Starting January 1, 2026, Estonia will assume the presidency of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) format – a regional association that includes Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. Throughout the year, Tallinn will coordinate the efforts of the Nordic and Baltic countries to strengthen security and enhance the region's influence on the international stage. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN

Details

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has identified strengthening regional cooperation and deepening strategic integration as key areas of work. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, NB8 countries together have significantly more weight in the Euro-Atlantic space than individually.

We want to be seen as a united and strong region, which, despite the relatively small size of its states, is one of the key economic and political partners 

– noted Margus Tsahkna.

Support for Ukraine and pressure on the aggressor

One of the main priorities of the Estonian presidency remains comprehensive support for Ukraine and maintaining the region's leading role in exerting pressure on Russia. Estonia aims to strengthen transatlantic ties and ensure the solidarity of the Nordic and Baltic countries on issues of collective security.

Our goal is to be leaders both in supporting Ukraine and in strengthening transatlantic ties 

– emphasized the Estonian Foreign Minister.

Estonia's presidency of the NB8 format will last until the end of 2026.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Latvia
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine