Estonia promises to shoot "little green men" if the border is violated

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Estonian services are in full combat readiness to repel any Russian provocations. In an interview with Polish media, he emphasized that Tallinn will no longer tolerate the appearance of soldiers without insignia on its territory, UNN writes.

Details

In recent months, several incidents involving so-called "little green men" have been recorded on the Estonian-Russian border. Tsahkna stressed that any attempt to apply the "Crimean scenario" in Estonia would result in the elimination of the intruders.

Let me be clear: if these little green men ever cross our border, we will shoot them. These will be the consequences. If Russia is not sure that we will really react, they can test us

– said the minister.

Red lines for the Kremlin

Special attention is paid to the border town of Narva, which Russian propaganda calls a "Russian city." The Estonian government also warned of its readiness to shoot down Russian fighter jets if they threaten the security of the country's airspace.

If we see that Russian fighter jets pose a threat to our security, we will shoot them down. This is a red line, and Putin must remember that – Tsahkna emphasized.

The minister called on Europe not to repeat the mistakes of 2008 and 2014, emphasizing that there can be no trust in Putin, and that the countries of NATO's eastern flank must act together to deter the aggressor.

Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia