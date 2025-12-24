Estonia promises to shoot "little green men" if the border is violated

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 13408 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 16917 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 13089 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 18810 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 25942 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 17266 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 18939 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35213 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50752 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 70055 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.1m/s
79%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealedDecember 24, 11:40 AM • 11804 views
Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - mediaDecember 24, 12:45 PM • 4528 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retailDecember 24, 01:13 PM • 10769 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 7578 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 11832 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 13405 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 11866 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 16911 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 18806 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 25939 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 7630 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 22111 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 10630 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 35907 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 32292 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y

Estonia promises to shoot "little green men" if the border is violated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced the full combat readiness of Estonian services to give armed resistance to any Russian provocations. Tallinn will no longer tolerate the appearance of soldiers without insignia on its territory.

Estonia promises to shoot "little green men" if the border is violated

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Estonian services are in full combat readiness to repel any Russian provocations. In an interview with Polish media, he emphasized that Tallinn will no longer tolerate the appearance of soldiers without insignia on its territory, UNN writes.

Details

In recent months, several incidents involving so-called "little green men" have been recorded on the Estonian-Russian border. Tsahkna stressed that any attempt to apply the "Crimean scenario" in Estonia would result in the elimination of the intruders.

Russian border guards illegally crossed the Estonian border - Bloomberg

Let me be clear: if these little green men ever cross our border, we will shoot them. These will be the consequences. If Russia is not sure that we will really react, they can test us 

– said the minister.

Red lines for the Kremlin

Special attention is paid to the border town of Narva, which Russian propaganda calls a "Russian city." The Estonian government also warned of its readiness to shoot down Russian fighter jets if they threaten the security of the country's airspace.

If we see that Russian fighter jets pose a threat to our security, we will shoot them down. This is a red line, and Putin must remember that 

– Tsahkna emphasized.

The minister called on Europe not to repeat the mistakes of 2008 and 2014, emphasizing that there can be no trust in Putin, and that the countries of NATO's eastern flank must act together to deter the aggressor.

Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Tallinn
Estonia