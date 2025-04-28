Ukrainian fencing team took fourth place at the European U-23 Championship: who won medals

The Ukrainian fencing team took fourth place in the overall team medal standings at the U-23 European Championship in Tallinn, Estonia, winning two more awards at the end of the final two days of competition, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

The debut awards of the continental championship U-23 were won by sabers Oleksandra Bondar, Daria Hontsova, Victoria Korotchenko and Valeria Morenets-Kubanska. In the bronze confrontation, the Ukrainians defeated the Romanians (45:26). For Ukraine, this is the first medal since 2018 in this type of weapon at the youth European Championship in this age category.

Ukrainian foil fencers climbed the team podium of the Youth European Championship for the third time in a row. Olga Sopit, Alina Polozyuk, Kateryna Budenko and Kristina Petrova contributed to the success. In the match for bronze medals, the Ukrainians proved to be stronger in the confrontation with representatives of Poland (45:23).

As a result, the Ukrainian team took fourth place in the overall team medal standings, winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals - stated in the NOC.

