Ukrainian fencing team took fourth place at the European U-23 Championship: who won medals

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 672 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2994 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7100 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7284 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11399 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59742 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56386 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58438 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137958 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

759 mm
Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 44967 views

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 15144 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM • 8486 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18135 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17393 views
NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 3002 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 7108 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 11401 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 59742 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 162704 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Vatican City

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 80 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17439 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18182 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137958 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 52728 views
Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

Ukrainian fencing team took fourth place at the European U-23 Championship: who won medals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The Ukrainian national team took fourth place at the European U-23 Championship in Tallinn. Ukrainian sabre and foil fencers won bronze medals in team competitions.

Ukrainian fencing team took fourth place at the European U-23 Championship: who won medals

The Ukrainian fencing team took fourth place in the overall team medal standings at the U-23 European Championship in Tallinn, Estonia, winning two more awards at the end of the final two days of competition, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Two more awards were won by Ukrainian fencers at the U-23 European Championship in Tallinn, Estonia, at the end of the final two days of competition. Sabers and foil fencers climbed the podium

- reported in the NOC.

The debut awards of the continental championship U-23 were won by sabers Oleksandra Bondar, Daria Hontsova, Victoria Korotchenko and Valeria Morenets-Kubanska. In the bronze confrontation, the Ukrainians defeated the Romanians (45:26). For Ukraine, this is the first medal since 2018 in this type of weapon at the youth European Championship in this age category. 

Ukrainian foil fencers climbed the team podium of the Youth European Championship for the third time in a row. Olga Sopit, Alina Polozyuk, Kateryna Budenko and Kristina Petrova contributed to the success. In the match for bronze medals, the Ukrainians proved to be stronger in the confrontation with representatives of Poland (45:23).

As a result, the Ukrainian team took fourth place in the overall team medal standings, winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals

- stated in the NOC.

Ukrainian Dmytruk won silver among cadets at the World Fencing Championships15.04.25, 10:42 • 7249 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
