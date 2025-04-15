Ukrainian Dmytruk won silver among cadets at the World Fencing Championships

Ukrainian epee fencer Alina Dmytruk won a silver medal in the individual championship among cadets at the World Championship in Wuxi, China, writes UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Epee fencer Alina Dmytruk won the second award for Ukraine at the Cadet and Junior World Fencing Championship, which is coming to an end in Wuxi, China - the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on social networks.

On the penultimate day of the competition, Alina Dmytruk, who won silver in the individual championship among cadets, climbed the podium.

In the final, Alina Dmytruk crossed swords with the Hungarian Lottie Horvat - a two-time vice-champion of Europe among cadets and juniors as part of the team. The duel ended with a score of 11:15 in favor of the opponent, so the medal collection of the Ukrainian national team was replenished with silver.

Alina Dmytruk climbed the podium of the World Championship for the first time in her career. Previously, the Ukrainian woman became the European champion in the individual standings and a four-time winner in team competitions (U-17 and U-20).

Today, April 15, the last set of awards in fencing in epees in the U-20 category will be awarded.

