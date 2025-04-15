$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3614 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21453 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17554 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22583 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31663 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65626 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61244 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34166 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59715 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107081 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainian Dmytruk won silver among cadets at the World Fencing Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6530 views

Fencer Alina Dmytruk won a silver medal in the individual championship among cadets at the World Championship in Wuxi, China. In the final, she lost to Hungarian Lotti Horvat with a score of 11:15.

Ukrainian Dmytruk won silver among cadets at the World Fencing Championships

Ukrainian epee fencer Alina Dmytruk won a silver medal in the individual championship among cadets at the World Championship in Wuxi, China, writes UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Epee fencer Alina Dmytruk won the second award for Ukraine at the Cadet and Junior World Fencing Championship, which is coming to an end in Wuxi, China

- the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on social networks.

Details

On the penultimate day of the competition, Alina Dmytruk, who won silver in the individual championship among cadets, climbed the podium.

In the final, Alina Dmytruk crossed swords with the Hungarian Lottie Horvat - a two-time vice-champion of Europe among cadets and juniors as part of the team. The duel ended with a score of 11:15 in favor of the opponent, so the medal collection of the Ukrainian national team was replenished with silver.

Alina Dmytruk climbed the podium of the World Championship for the first time in her career. Previously, the Ukrainian woman became the European champion in the individual standings and a four-time winner in team competitions (U-17 and U-20).

Addition

Today, April 15, the last set of awards in fencing in epees in the U-20 category will be awarded.

For the first time in 15 years for Ukraine: fencer Perchuk won bronze at the Junior Fencing World Championship14.04.25, 12:56 • 3140 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
China
Ukraine
