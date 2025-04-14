For the first time in 15 years for Ukraine: fencer Perchuk won bronze at the Junior Fencing World Championship

Ukrainian fencer Maksym Perchuk won a bronze medal at the Junior World Fencing Championships in Wuxi. This is Ukraine's first award in this category in the last 15 years. This was reported on Monday by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

From April 7-15, Chinese Wuxi hosts the Cadet and Junior World Fencing Championships. Ukraine is represented at the world championship by 34 athletes in all types of competition program.

Maksym Perchuk opened the medal account. The Ukrainian climbed to the third step of the podium in the individual fencing competition with swords among athletes under 20 years of age.

"It should be noted that this is the first award for Ukraine in 15 years: the last time a representative of the "blue-yellow" climbed the individual podium of the World Fencing Championships with swords in the junior category was in Belfast-2009 - then Anatoliy Herey won silver", - the NOC said.

