Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14936 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13122 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18558 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28037 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60113 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56956 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33365 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59455 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106474 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165257 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

For the first time in 15 years for Ukraine: fencer Perchuk won bronze at the Junior Fencing World Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2968 views

Ukrainian fencer Maksym Perchuk won a bronze medal at the Junior World Fencing Championship in Usi. This is Ukraine's first award in the last 15 years in this category.

For the first time in 15 years for Ukraine: fencer Perchuk won bronze at the Junior Fencing World Championship

Ukrainian fencer Maksym Perchuk won a bronze medal at the Junior World Fencing Championships in Wuxi. This is Ukraine's first award in this category in the last 15 years. This was reported on Monday by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Fencer Maksym Perchuk is a bronze medalist of the Junior World Fencing Championships!

- the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on social networks.

Details

From April 7-15, Chinese Wuxi hosts the Cadet and Junior World Fencing Championships. Ukraine is represented at the world championship by 34 athletes in all types of competition program.

Maksym Perchuk opened the medal account. The Ukrainian climbed to the third step of the podium in the individual fencing competition with swords among athletes under 20 years of age.

"It should be noted that this is the first award for Ukraine in 15 years: the last time a representative of the "blue-yellow" climbed the individual podium of the World Fencing Championships with swords in the junior category was in Belfast-2009 - then Anatoliy Herey won silver", - the NOC said.

Ukrainian fencers conquer the European Championships again: who brought victory26.02.25, 16:42 • 22095 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79