Estonia stated that Russia is moving electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders

The Estonian government stated that Russia has strengthened its electronic warfare systems near the Estonian borders. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Interior Minister Igor Taro said at a press conference in Tallinn on Thursday that the Russian army had deployed additional signal jamming equipment to the area of Kingisepp, which is located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Estonian border.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet provided comments on the request.

Such equipment has already been used on the battlefield in Ukraine to disrupt the operation of drone navigation systems. At the same time, electronic warfare causes serious disruptions to the global positioning system (GPS), which is used by commercial aircraft and vessels.

