$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
08:23 AM • 260 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
03:44 AM • 11244 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 30747 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 49868 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 94334 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 141282 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 90060 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87260 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67932 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55515 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
4.5m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 11830 views
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 10532 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 13133 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 16467 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 15772 views
Publications
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 274 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 94346 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 382745 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 332249 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 335180 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 34140 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 29219 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 64741 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 53490 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 121155 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social

European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Latvia, Finland, and Lithuania have banned or restricted real estate purchases by Russian citizens for national security reasons. Estonia, Norway, and the state of Texas are also considering similar measures.

European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list

Several European countries have tightened restrictions on the purchase of real estate by Russian citizens due to national security threats, including Finland and Latvia. At the same time, some countries are preparing similar restrictions, writes UNN.

Latvia

In June of this year, the Saeima of Latvia adopted a law prohibiting citizens of Russia and Belarus, as well as companies associated with them, from buying real estate in the country. The decision, which will come into force after being signed by the president, aims to strengthen national security.

The ban will also apply to legal entities registered in Russia or Belarus. It will also apply to legal entities in which citizens of these countries own at least 25% of the shares (stocks) of the authorized capital, where they are actual beneficiaries, as well as to legal structures created in these countries. The ban will apply to transactions concluded after the law comes into force.

However, Russians and Belarusians will be able to acquire real estate in the country if the property is inherited by relatives or recognized as ownership by a court verdict.

Latvia has banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from buying property in the country19.06.25, 23:44 • 4514 views

Finland

The new rule, which came into force on July 15, 2025, completely prohibits the acquisition of real estate (mostly land plots) by citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus who do not have permanent residence in the country.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Defense, the need for such a ban has existed for a long time, even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, for various reasons, this problem was not officially recognized at that time, and legislative changes were not prepared. In particular, the previous government in 2023 concluded that such a reform was allegedly not needed.

The ban applies to all types of real estate transactions and aims to reduce risks associated with the potential use of facilities for subversive activities or espionage.

Thus, Finland continues to systematically strengthen national security measures against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Finland bans Russians and Belarusians from buying real estate16.07.25, 02:22 • 5446 views

Lithuania

In May 2023, Lithuania adopted rules aimed at ensuring national security and implementing state interests in connection with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. Among other measures, they restricted the purchase of real estate by Russian citizens (only Russians with permanent residence permits can buy land and apartments). Lithuanian statistics show a steady increase in the number of real estate purchases by Russians and Belarusians in recent years.

For example, in 2018, 530 and 213 transactions were made by citizens of Russia and Belarus, respectively, while in 2021, these figures increased to almost 800 and 400. So far, the most popular real estate among foreigners is located in Vilnius, Visaginas, and Klaipeda and their surroundings. The restrictions introduced in 2023 were initially temporary and lasted for one year. Then the government decided to extend the restrictions until May 2025, but they still apply only to Russian citizens. Some Lithuanian politicians believe that these restrictions should also apply to Belarusians.

Lithuanian authorities are strengthening border security to protect citizens from the drone threat - LRT28.07.25, 16:37 • 3049 views

Estonia

Discussions about banning real estate purchases by Russians in Estonia began back in 2022, as Russians often bought real estate in the country due to its geographical proximity.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs prepared a report on real estate owned by foreigners in Estonia back in 2022, which found that Russians and Belarusians own real estate located near strategically important sites, which could pose a threat to national security. One example is the Kalevi Panorama residential complex in Tallinn, which is owned by a Russian company and is located near a military town and the headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces.

As a result, it was concluded that it is in Estonia's interest to limit the ability of citizens of non-EU countries to own real estate on its territory. It was also recognized as necessary to subject the border zone, as well as territories near critical infrastructure facilities, to special monitoring.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that it would submit a bill on this issue. This law is expected to introduce a ban on the purchase of real estate by foreigners near strategically important sites. This measure will primarily affect citizens of Russia and Belarus, although those with permanent residence permits in Estonia may be treated somewhat more leniently.

Large-scale privatization: confiscated enterprise belonging to Russian oligarch sold at auction for double the price13.08.25, 11:59 • 4540 views

Norway

Norwegian security agencies (PST) and the government have drawn attention to cases where individuals associated with the Kremlin bought real estate near military facilities or critical infrastructure. In response, the government is considering new measures to control such cases.

In July 2024, the former Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, announced plans to introduce a prior approval system for real estate purchases by foreigners, especially citizens of non-EU countries.

USA (Texas)

A Texas bill, passed by the state House of Representatives in May 2025, prohibits citizens of the Russian Federation (as well as China, North Korea, Iran) from buying housing, land, or renting apartments in Texas, and will give the governor the authority to add other countries to the list.

US mortgage rates plummet: what's happening in the market14.08.25, 09:58 • 3795 views

EU

Earlier it was reported that as part of the sixth package of sanctions from the EU against Russia, which was adopted in May 2022, it was planned to ban real estate transactions concluded with citizens, residents and legal entities of Russia, prohibiting the sale or transfer, directly or indirectly, of "ownership rights to real estate located on the territory of the Union, or shares in collective investment funds that provide influence over such real estate."

However, at that time, this norm was excluded due to pressure from Cyprus.

"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefire12.08.25, 02:49 • 16429 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldPublicationsReal Estate
Belarus
World Bank
World Health Organization
Latvia
NATO
United Nations
European Union
Texas
Vilnius
North Korea
Finland
Lithuania
Norway
China
United States
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine
Iran
Cyprus