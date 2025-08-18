European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list

Several European countries have tightened restrictions on the purchase of real estate by Russian citizens due to national security threats, including Finland and Latvia. At the same time, some countries are preparing similar restrictions, writes UNN.

Latvia

In June of this year, the Saeima of Latvia adopted a law prohibiting citizens of Russia and Belarus, as well as companies associated with them, from buying real estate in the country. The decision, which will come into force after being signed by the president, aims to strengthen national security.

The ban will also apply to legal entities registered in Russia or Belarus. It will also apply to legal entities in which citizens of these countries own at least 25% of the shares (stocks) of the authorized capital, where they are actual beneficiaries, as well as to legal structures created in these countries. The ban will apply to transactions concluded after the law comes into force.

However, Russians and Belarusians will be able to acquire real estate in the country if the property is inherited by relatives or recognized as ownership by a court verdict.

Latvia has banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from buying property in the country

Finland

The new rule, which came into force on July 15, 2025, completely prohibits the acquisition of real estate (mostly land plots) by citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus who do not have permanent residence in the country.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Defense, the need for such a ban has existed for a long time, even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, for various reasons, this problem was not officially recognized at that time, and legislative changes were not prepared. In particular, the previous government in 2023 concluded that such a reform was allegedly not needed.

The ban applies to all types of real estate transactions and aims to reduce risks associated with the potential use of facilities for subversive activities or espionage.

Thus, Finland continues to systematically strengthen national security measures against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Finland bans Russians and Belarusians from buying real estate

Lithuania

In May 2023, Lithuania adopted rules aimed at ensuring national security and implementing state interests in connection with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. Among other measures, they restricted the purchase of real estate by Russian citizens (only Russians with permanent residence permits can buy land and apartments). Lithuanian statistics show a steady increase in the number of real estate purchases by Russians and Belarusians in recent years.

For example, in 2018, 530 and 213 transactions were made by citizens of Russia and Belarus, respectively, while in 2021, these figures increased to almost 800 and 400. So far, the most popular real estate among foreigners is located in Vilnius, Visaginas, and Klaipeda and their surroundings. The restrictions introduced in 2023 were initially temporary and lasted for one year. Then the government decided to extend the restrictions until May 2025, but they still apply only to Russian citizens. Some Lithuanian politicians believe that these restrictions should also apply to Belarusians.

Lithuanian authorities are strengthening border security to protect citizens from the drone threat - LRT

Estonia

Discussions about banning real estate purchases by Russians in Estonia began back in 2022, as Russians often bought real estate in the country due to its geographical proximity.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs prepared a report on real estate owned by foreigners in Estonia back in 2022, which found that Russians and Belarusians own real estate located near strategically important sites, which could pose a threat to national security. One example is the Kalevi Panorama residential complex in Tallinn, which is owned by a Russian company and is located near a military town and the headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces.

As a result, it was concluded that it is in Estonia's interest to limit the ability of citizens of non-EU countries to own real estate on its territory. It was also recognized as necessary to subject the border zone, as well as territories near critical infrastructure facilities, to special monitoring.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that it would submit a bill on this issue. This law is expected to introduce a ban on the purchase of real estate by foreigners near strategically important sites. This measure will primarily affect citizens of Russia and Belarus, although those with permanent residence permits in Estonia may be treated somewhat more leniently.

Large-scale privatization: confiscated enterprise belonging to Russian oligarch sold at auction for double the price

Norway

Norwegian security agencies (PST) and the government have drawn attention to cases where individuals associated with the Kremlin bought real estate near military facilities or critical infrastructure. In response, the government is considering new measures to control such cases.

In July 2024, the former Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, announced plans to introduce a prior approval system for real estate purchases by foreigners, especially citizens of non-EU countries.

USA (Texas)

A Texas bill, passed by the state House of Representatives in May 2025, prohibits citizens of the Russian Federation (as well as China, North Korea, Iran) from buying housing, land, or renting apartments in Texas, and will give the governor the authority to add other countries to the list.

US mortgage rates plummet: what's happening in the market

EU

Earlier it was reported that as part of the sixth package of sanctions from the EU against Russia, which was adopted in May 2022, it was planned to ban real estate transactions concluded with citizens, residents and legal entities of Russia, prohibiting the sale or transfer, directly or indirectly, of "ownership rights to real estate located on the territory of the Union, or shares in collective investment funds that provide influence over such real estate."

However, at that time, this norm was excluded due to pressure from Cyprus.

"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefire