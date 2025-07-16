$41.840.05
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Finland bans Russians and Belarusians from buying real estate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In Finland, as of July 15, a ban on real estate transactions for citizens of Russia and Belarus came into force. This decision, explained by the need to strengthen the country's security, applies to all types of transactions.

In Finland, a ban on real estate transactions for citizens of Russia and Belarus came into force on July 15. The government explained this decision by the need to strengthen the country's security. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Edvard Häkkänen on the social network X.

Details

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a ban on the purchase and other real estate transactions by citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus officially came into force in Finland.

Antti Häkkänen emphasized that the ban on Russians and Belarusians buying real estate should have been introduced even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The relevant resolution was adopted by the country's government, and, as officials emphasize, this reform is an important step to strengthen national security.

I am very pleased that this law has finally been adopted and comes into force today. This is about strengthening Finland's security and readiness for all means of influence

- added Häkkänen.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Defense, the need for such a ban has existed for a long time, even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in 2022. However, for various reasons, at that time this problem was not officially recognized, and legislative changes were not prepared. In particular, the previous government in 2023 concluded that such a reform was allegedly not needed.

The ban applies to all types of real estate transactions and aims to reduce the risks associated with the potential use of facilities for subversive activities or espionage.

Thus, Finland continues to systematically strengthen national security measures against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

In May 2025, the Finnish Ministry of Defense proposed a complete ban on the acquisition of real estate by citizens and legal entities from Russia and Belarus. Applications submitted before the date of the decree will be processed.

Latvia has banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from buying property in the country19.06.25, 22:44 • 4377 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Belarus
Finland
Ukraine
