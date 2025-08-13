Large-scale privatization: confiscated enterprise belonging to Russian oligarch sold at auction for double the price

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 2646 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 5288 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 13391 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 32444 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 26023 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 53098 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 79933 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51073 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 90942 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 44248 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
48%
756mm
Popular news
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 23402 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 31510 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 28868 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 26490 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 19065 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 2646 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 13392 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 32444 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 53098 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 32332 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 6714 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 26635 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 18585 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 26213 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 115210 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

Large-scale privatization: confiscated enterprise belonging to Russian oligarch sold at auction for double the price

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2172 views

100% of the shares of the confiscated "Vinnytsiapobutkhim" were sold at auction for UAH 608 million. The new owner is obliged to preserve production and the rights of employees.

Large-scale privatization: confiscated enterprise belonging to Russian oligarch sold at auction for double the price

The confiscated enterprise "Vinnytsiapobutkhim", which previously belonged to a Russian oligarch, was sold at auction as part of a large privatization for UAH 608 million - the bid during the auction doubled, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Large-scale privatization continues. Today, an auction was held for the sale of 100% of the shares of "Vinnytsiapobutkhim". During the auction, the winning bid doubled. The winner of the auction is ready to pay UAH 608 million for the enterprise

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, "the enterprise, which previously belonged to a Russian oligarch and was confiscated by a court decision, will get a new owner with an obligation to preserve production, pay off debts and guarantee the rights of employees."

Addition

In April, ARMA announced that it was ceasing to manage the assets of PJSC "Vinnytsiapobutkhim" and that they were being transferred to the State Property Fund of Ukraine for further sale.

This happened in pursuance of the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of July 24, 2024, according to which a sanction provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" was applied to JSC "Nevskaya Kosmetika", and an asset belonging to the Russian company - a 100% share of the authorized capital of PJSC "Vinnytsiapobutkhim" - was collected into the state's income.

Julia Shramko

EconomyReal Estate