Ukrainian junior women win two golds at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships: one award became historic

Ukrainian junior artistic gymnasts won two gold medals at the European Championship in Tallinn, Estonia, and one of the awards became historical, because the junior national team of Ukraine in group exercises became the champion of all-around at the continental championship for the first time, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

The continental championship in rhythmic gymnastics has started in Tallinn, Estonia. Juniors were the first to compete for awards.

According to the results of the first day of competition, Ukrainians won two victories. Anastasia Nikolenko, Alexandra Nikol Samoukina, Kateryna Shershen, Margarita Melnyk, Agata Bilenko and Taisiya Redka are involved in the medal victories.

The first medal of Euro-2025 rhythmic gymnasts won following the all-around. For performances with 5 hoops and 10 clubs, Ukrainians scored 48.200 points. Our athletes were ahead of the nearest rivals, the team from Spain, by 0.25 points.

"It should be noted that this award is truly historic, because the junior national team of Ukraine in group exercises became the champion of all-around at the European Championship for the first time," the NOC emphasized.

The second "gold" Ukrainians won in a separate final in exercises with 10 clubs: scoring 24 points, they took first place - ahead of Israel by 0.55 points.

Addition

The continental championship will continue with competitions among seniors.