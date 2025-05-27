The expected NATO summit may be tense amid complex relations between Trump and Zelensky - NYT

$41.570.06
Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

The expected NATO summit may be tense amid complex relations between Trump and Zelensky - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Mark Rutte wants to hold a short NATO summit without divisions among members due to Trump and Zelensky. The US may cut support for Ukraine, complicating the situation at the summit.

The expected NATO summit may be tense amid complex relations between Trump and Zelensky - NYT

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wants next month's annual Alliance summit to be short and held in a friendly atmosphere. Rutte hopes to avoid divisions among its members amid the complex relationship between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, reports The New York Times, citing European officials and diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

Two factors could spoil the atmosphere during the NATO summit. First, US President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend the summit, has disagreements with allies over the future of Ukraine. Ukraine, for its part, wants to join NATO, which Trump categorically opposes.

The NATO summit, scheduled for June 24-25 in the Netherlands, will take place at a time when the United States is retreating from its main responsibility for the defense of Europe, creating significant uncertainty about security on the continent.

Trump administration officials have warned their European counterparts that serious changes in the rotation of American troops are inevitable, even as they try to reassure allies that the US is committed to NATO.

At the same time, Trump is curtailing support for Ukraine, abandoning efforts to broker a ceasefire in the war, and seeking to normalize relations with Russia.

"We will stand side by side": NATO Secretary General reiterates long-term support for Ukraine26.05.25, 18:57 • 3018 views

Given all this, Ukraine's role at the summit is uncertain, not least because of Trump's disdain for President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is also expected to attend the summit.

It is not even known whether Zelensky will be invited to the main dinner to mark the opening of the summit.

I fully expect Zelensky to be in The Hague. In what capacity, we are discussing

- said the new US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew G. Whitaker, at a conference this month held in Tallinn, Estonia.

Officials suggested that there would be no meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at this summit, where allies would be on an equal footing with Ukraine, as in previous years. Some noted that after the dinner on the first evening, NATO leaders would meet for only a few hours the next day to ratify new spending targets that could help European allies eventually replace the United States as the main guarantor of the continent's conventional defense.

NATO is also planning a parallel defense industry forum, which Zelensky may attend.

Is Ukraine expected in NATO?

Under President Joe Biden, Zelensky played an important role in the last two NATO summits. Two years ago in Lithuania, the summit was unsuccessful when Zelensky and his allies sought firmer commitments on the timing of Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Back in 2008, NATO agreed that both Ukraine and Georgia "will become members of NATO" but did not specify a date or path to this. Biden and some other leaders did not consider Ukraine ready for membership while it was still at war with Russia and resisted setting any date or process. Last year's version of the communiqué, which NATO releases at the end of each summit, promised continued assistance to Kyiv, but on membership it simply said that Ukraine is on "an irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership."

Officials said this year's communiqué will be short and concise and is still being drafted.

"Delaying is dangerous": NATO calls for increased defense spending and weapons production - Rutte26.05.25, 18:38 • 2664 views

Replacing US troops in Europe

The institute estimates that Europe will eventually need to spend about one trillion dollars to replace US forces and assets stationed in Europe. But experts such as Camille Grand, a former senior NATO official, consider this figure to be inflated and, in any case, roughly what Europeans will spend under new spending targets over the next decade or so.

NATO and the European Union, most of whose 27 members are also NATO members, have already done much since Russia's invasion of Ukraine to strengthen deterrence.

NATO has become stronger, fairer and more lethal than it was before the invasion, said the new Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Radmila Shekerinska. But much more needs to be done, she acknowledged, and NATO is working to reach consensus on spending targets before the summit.

This is our main goal. This is a huge deal, but it is not yet resolved

- she noted.

Addendum

The United States of America calls on the North Atlantic Alliance to develop concrete measures to achieve the target of 5% of output for defense spending. Particular attention should be paid to the development of "hard defense capabilities".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

